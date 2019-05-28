Visiongain Publishes Global Pain Management Devices Market 2019-2029 Report

LONDON, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Pain Management Devices Market by Type (Neurostimulation Devices, Analgesic Infusion Pumps and Ablation Devices), by Application (Neuropathic Pain, Cancer Pain, Facial Pain & Migraine, Musculoskeletal Pain and Other Applications), Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast

Market Definition:

• Pain management device are more widely used to manage acute and chronic pain in patients suffering from various health conditions, such as neurological disorders, cancer and musculoskeletal disorders.

• Pain management devices are gaining traction in the market owing to its ability that helps patients to do everyday activities, lowers the need for oral medications for pain, and improve the patient's quality life suffering from various diseased conditions.

Market Overview and Trends

• The pain management devices market is growing at appreciable rate with booming healthcare sector. There are several disabilities caused by pain that is frustrating and usually a liability for patients as it hampers the normal efficacy or day-to-day life of human being.

• Pain management devices are usually designed to mitigate or eradicate such pains and specify patients a stress-free life. The global pain management devices market is banking on the aspect such as large patient pool and rising geriatric population that requires long term management of pain associated with them.

• The product upgradation and enhanced efficiency specially designed for the pain management or mainly for the remedy of the chronic pain are accelerating the market growth.

• Government initiative for pain management or pain rehabilitation centers have raised the demand for devices used for pain management, thereby driving the market growth.

Market Dynamics:

Factors Influencing the Market Growth:

• Growing demand for long term pain management among the targeted population that include both geriatric as well as diseases patients.

• Adverse effects of intake of pain medication at longer duration.

• High Proven Efficacy for the use of Pain Management Devices for treating various chronic pains.

• Technological advancements in the development of novel pain management devices.

Factors Restraining the Market Growth:

• High capital required for pain management devices and costly affair in the patients suffering from pain for longer duration.

• Dearth of pain specialists and a smaller number of pain clinics in many countries.

Market Segmentation 2019-2029:

Type

• Neurostimulation Devices Market, 2019-2029

• Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS) Devices Market, 2019-2029

• Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) Devices Market, 2019-2029

• Analgesic Infusion Pumps Market, 2019-2029

• High Use of Infusion Pumps in Post-Operative Pain Management

• Intrathecal Infusion Pumps

• External Infusion Pumps

• Ablation Devices Market, 2019-2029

• RF Ablation Devices

• Cryoablation Devices

Application

• Neuropathic Pain Market, 2019-2029

• Cancer Pain Market, 2019-2029

• Facial Pain & Migraine Market, 2019-2029

• Musculoskeletal Pain Market, 2019-2029

• Other Applications Market, 2019-2029

Geographic breakdown

Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities:

• North America Market, 2019-2029

• U.S. Market, 2019-2029

• Canada Market, 2019-2029

• Mexico Market, 2019-2029

• Rest of North America Market, 2019-2029

• Europe Market, 2019-2029

• Germany Market, 2019-2029

• UK Market, 2019-2029

• France Market, 2019-2029

• Spain Market, 2019-2029

• Italy Market, 2019-2029

• Rest of Europe Market, 2019-2029

• Asia-Pacific Market, 2019-2029

• China Market, 2019-2029

• Japan Market, 2019-2029

• India Market, 2019-2029

• Australia Market, 2019-2029

• Malaysia Market, 2019-2029

• Rest of Asia Pacific Market, 2019-2029

• LAMEA Market, 2019-2029

• Brazil Market, 2019-2029

• Argentina Market, 2019-2029

• Turkey Market, 2019-2029

• South Africa Market, 2019-2029

• Rest of LAMEA Market, 2019-2029

Competitive Analysis:

• There are many companies operating in the market, however, number of players are entering in the market by developing more standardized and cost-effective products.

• Companies are strategically expanding their global presence and offering improved products across various sectors.

Major Market Players:

• Medtronic PLC, ST. Jude Medical, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Hospira, Inc. (A Subsidiary of Pfizer Inc.), Halyard Health, Inc., Smiths Medical, B. Braun Melsungen AG Neurotech Na, Inc. (A Subsidiary of Theragen LLC), Becton, Dickinson and Company and Nevro Corp.

