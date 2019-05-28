Exasol's in-memory analytics database is now available on Google Cloud Platform with 24/7 enterprise support

Exasol, the analytics database, today announced immediate availability of its database as an enterprise-grade pay-as-you-go offering on Google Cloud Platform. The new offering delivers a high-performance, consumption-based cloud data warehouse and data analytics solution for global enterprise customers on demand.

The new solution enables businesses to deploy a fully Google Cloud-based solution or hybrid environment, ensuring that big data analytics can be flexibly adapted to the changing requirements of any organization. Customers benefit from the ability to deploy Exasol both on-premises and on Google Cloud Platform to optimize cost and performance, and to meet their data governance requirements.

"We are excited to announce general availability of Exasol on Google Cloud Platform," said Jens Graupmann, Vice President of Product Management, Exasol. "Organizations are migrating workloads to the cloud at an ever-increasing rate, and customer demand for Exasol on Google Cloud with enterprise-level support is growing. With today's news, companies of any size can quickly build a scalable, high-performance, self-tuning analytics and data warehousing infrastructure to keep them one step ahead of the competition."

Using ready-to-use virtual machine images that are available via the Google Cloud Platform Marketplace, in combination with the Exasol Cloud Deployment Wizard, customers can easily configure and deploy a production-ready Exasol database system in minutes. Once deployed, customers can easily resize the system to scale their analytics performance to any size with near-linear performance gains.

