Appian Corporation: Appian Receives 2019 Technology Alliance Partner Award from Blue Prism

RESTON, Va., May 28, 20192019 Technology Alliance Program Premier Partner award at Blue Prism World 2019 in Orlando, FL. The combination of Appian's low-code application platform with robotic process automation (RPA) from Blue Prism drives rapid deployment of intelligent automation solutions that optimize customer experience and operational performance.



"We've built a community of intelligent automation pioneers, innovators and partners at Blue Prism," said Linda Dotts, SVP Global Partner Strategy and Programs for Blue Prism. "This community is our lifeblood, which enables us to deliver one of the most versatile and successful digital workforces on the planet. Congratulations to Appian for showing us what's possible and for making Blue Prism truly the sum of our parts."

The Blue Prism Technology Alliance Program (TAP) exemplifies a joint engineering approach with the world's most innovative companies that augments Blue Prism's digital workforce with deep technology partnerships promoting business transformation. Appian's low-code platform delivers high-impact business applications up to 20 times faster. Appian's powerful business process management (BPM) and case management capabilities make it easy to orchestrate complete processes and ensure effective collaboration across the modern workforce of people, robots, and artificial intelligence (AI).

Appian recently announced its new Robotic Workforce Manager solution for Blue Prism that enhances visibility into robotic processes, and gives human workers greater control over when and how to invoke, prioritize, and coordinate work with digital workers. At the same time, Appian released a series of no-code integration plug-ins for designers and administrators in the Blue Prism environment. Called " Appian Skills ," they are drag-and-drop integrations that make it easy for Blue Prism developers to connect with Appian.

Prittam Bagani, Director of Product Strategy at Appian, was on-hand to receive the award at Blue Prism World. He said, "The speed and efficiency that robots can deliver promises tremendous business value from front-line customer service to back-office processing. As more organizations adopt digital workforces, they realize the key to unlocking that value is optimizing how and when the robots are used to support human processes and interactions. Appian has a successful strategic relationship with Blue Prism that is focused on making that optimization easy. We are delighted to receive this recognition and thank Blue Prism for this appreciation."

At the recent Appian World 2019 conference in San Diego, organizations including Aegon, Unione Fiduciaria, Queensland University of Technology, and OCC discussed the benefits of combining Appian and Blue Prism. At Blue Prism World 2019, Appian and S&P Global presented a session on driving intelligent automation through the combination of both technologies. For more information on Appian RPA with Blue Prism, visit https://www.appian.com/platform/robotic-process-automation-rpa/ .

Appian

Appian provides a low-code development platform that accelerates the creation of high-impact business applications. Many of the world's largest organizations use Appian applications to improve customer experience, achieve operational excellence, and simplify global risk management and compliance. For more information, visit www.appian.com .