Long Island Capital Alliance, in Collaboration with Northwell Health, Announces Healthcare Capital Forum on May 31, 2019

Jeffrey A. Kraut, EVP of Strategy and Analytics at Northwell, as Keynote Speaker

MELVILLE, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2019 / The Long Island Capital Alliance ("LICA"), Long Island's leading non-profit capital formation and business development organization, today announced the presenting companies, investor panelists and guest speakers for its Healthcare Capital Forum to be held on Friday, May 31, 2019. The capital forum will feature presentations by companies which have connections to the Long Island region and are building business around dynamic and emerging trends in the healthcare and life sciences sectors. The chairpersons for the event are LICA Board members Jeff Bass, who also is Chairman Emeritus of LICA and President of Executive Strategies Group LLC, and Keith Drayer, Vice President and General Manager of Henry Schein Financial Services.

Healthcare Capital Forum on May 31, 2019 -- Participants

Keynote Speaker

Jeffrey A. Kraut, Executive Vice President, Strategy and Analytics at Northwell Health and Associate Dean, Strategy at Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell, will deliver a keynote speech on "Changes in Health Care Fostering Innovation and Investment."

Often recognized for his skills in health planning, policy and analytics, Mr. Kraut serves as Chair of the Public Health and Health Planning Council (PHHPC) which oversees public health, health planning, regulatory and Certificate of Need activities in New York State. He is also is a board member of the New York eHealth Collaborative, the entity responsible to coordinate the development of the NYS Health Information Network, and served on the American Hospital Association's Society for Healthcare Strategy and Market Development where he is the 2017 recipient of its Leadership Excellence Award. He is a Fellow of the New York Academy of Medicine, serves on the Standards Council of the Commission on Accreditation on Healthcare Management Education and is a board member of the Nassau-Suffolk Hospital Council.

Presenting Companies

CapCell Biologics: Combines cell encapsulation technology developed at NASA with proprietary cell lines developed at Weill Cornell Medicine to produce long duration implants for treating rare enzyme deficiencies. The Company is based in Brooklyn, NY.

Convergent Medical Technologies: A non-invasive, wearable device to treat inflammatory diseases in companion animals. The company is based in Oyster Bay, NY

ORSTAT: An enterprise software solution that reduces operating room costs through increased communications while delivering real-time process analysis. The Company is based in New York, NY.

OxxyGen: The world's first universally effective, affordable, portable, personal escape respirator that generates its own oxygen from one's breath. The Company is based on Lindenhurst, NY.

SafeQual: Innovative software that helps hospital quality teams lead thousands of employees in making data-driven decisions that result in the rapid reduction of patient harm and increased cost efficiency. The Company is based in Plainview, NY.

SightSaver from Anschel Technology Inc.: An FDA approved and patented method and device to prevent blindness during surgery. The Company is based in Rocky Point, NY.

SteriLux Systems, LLC: Dedicated to meeting the growing and urgent need in hospital and other healthcare settings, to reduce "white-coat" and other healthcare garment related transmission of harmful pathogens and infectious diseases. The Company is based in Huntington, NY.

Panel of Investors:

The following investment professionals will participate in the investor panel at the Healthcare Capital Forum:

Eric Feinstein: Mr. Feinstein has been with Northwell Ventures, the corporate venture capital arm of Northwell Health for almost 4 years. He brings experiences in the venture and private equity arenas, having made investments into and serving on the boards of several later-stage medical device and healthcare service businesses, as well as running long-term revenue growth engagements for consumer-focused companies. Additionally, while at Ampersand Ventures, he worked in the medical device component sector with companies such as Biomedical Structures and Modified Polymer Components (sold to Confluent Medical), as well as in the drug discovery and lab service CRO space with Agilux Laboratories (sold to Charles River Labs). Currently, Mr. Feinstein serves as an executive director to Clarapath and in a board observer capacity to PurpleSun, Conversa Health, Gauss Surgical, & Binary Fountain. He holds a degree in Economics (with a concentration in Behavioral Economics) from Trinity College and has an MBA from Cornell University.

Pawan Gupta: Mr. Gupta is a Director in Henry Schein's Corporate Business Development Group. In his current role, he is responsible for executing Henry Schein's inorganic growth strategy through acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships and other strategic collaborations. Over his 10-year tenure with the company, Mr. Gupta has completed over 50 transactions with an aggregate value in excess of $1.5 billion which have contributed close to $1 billion in incremental annual sales to the company. He is responsible for deal origination, negotiation and execution, and has broad experience in the dental, medical, animal health, and healthcare technology areas. Prior to joining Henry Schein, Mr. Gupta was an investment banker at Brocair Partners, a NY based healthcare M&A firm. He earned his bachelor's degree from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor and his MBA from New York University's Stern School of Business.

Dr. Matthew Rosenberg: Dr. Rosenberg invests in private and public entities, predominantly in healthcare. He also serves as a strategic adviser to Thalys, a multi-billion dollar Shanghai exchange traded Chinese medical technology and distribution company, among others. He previously founded and sold a cloud-based SaaS solution. Beforehand, he worked at McKinsey & Company, where he advised clients in the payor, provider, medical device and pharmaceutical industries. In addition, he served as an Independent Director of a publicly traded medical device company. Dr. Rosenberg received his bachelors Phi Beta Kappa from Harvard and his MD from Yale.

LICA is hosting the Healthcare Capital Forum on Friday, May 31, 2019 from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at 68 South Service Road, Melville, NY, 11747. The capital forum provides an opportunity to meet capital providers, entrepreneurs, industry executives and businesses seeking capital, as well as to hear a panel of industry experts discuss financing alternatives for healthcare and life sciences companies. Investors receive complimentary admission.

Save the Date:

LICA Capital Forum on September 27, 2019

About Long Island Capital Alliance

Since 1984, the Long Island Capital Alliance ( www.licapital.org ), formerly known as Long Island Venture Group, has been promoting business growth on Long Island. LICA seeks to create a productive and business-friendly environment that will afford area businesses access to the resources necessary to compete successfully in today's markets. LICA serves as a focal point for the exchange of ideas among new and existing business enterprises, successful entrepreneurs, investors, and service providers. Through quarterly capital forums and special meetings, LICA brings together members of the region's business community, and has been recognized as the place to turn to when small businesses need equity, debt, or other financing, or for investors to find an attractive investment opportunity.

LICA's mission is to encourage economic development on Long Island by facilitating capital formation for a broad range of companies in various industries, from early stage to mature, middle market, closely held and publicly traded businesses. LICA accomplishes this primarily through education, networking, quarterly capital forums, periodic special educational meetings, and alliances with other regional organizations. LICA brings together members of the region's business community and serves as the finance arm for significant local business and organizations.

The work of LICA in assisting dozens of local companies in raising over $150 million and providing business formation consultation would not be possible without the support of its sponsors. A total of 14 sponsors provide LICA, a non-profit organization, with financial contributions and in-kind services.

For more information on LICA and its next event, please contact LICA today or register online at www.licapital.org.

