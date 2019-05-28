Sunshine Biopharma Inc.: In Addition to Essential 9TM, Sunshine Biopharma Launches 7 New Dietary Supplements Now Available on Amazon.ca

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2019 / Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (OTC PINK: SBFM) today announced that it has launched 7 new dietary supplements in addition to its original product, Essential 9TM. The new products are:

BCAA (Helps improve muscle growth and reduce muscle soreness and exercise fatigue)

L-Carnitine (Helps improve energy production, and muscle and brain functions, especially in older adults, vegans and vegetarians)

L-Creatine (Beneficial for both athletic performance and general health, including brain and other neurological functions)

L-Glutamine (Provides energy support for the immune system and intestinal cells)

Vitaminax (Multivitamins, Minerals & Antioxidants Chewable Tablets)

Omega 3 (1000 mg Softgels)

Vitamin B12 (Chewable Tablets)

These together with Essential 9tm are available on www.Amazon.ca. Currently, only Essential 9tm is available in the United States on www.Amazon.com.

About Essential 9TM

Essential Amino Acids are 9 out of the 20 amino acids required for protein synthesis. Proteins are involved in all body functions - from the musculature and immune system to hormones and neurotransmitters. Like vitamins, Essential Amino Acids cannot be made by the human body and must be obtained through diet. Deficiency in one or more of the 9 Essential Amino Acids can lead to loss of muscle mass, fatigue, weight gain and reduced ability to build muscle mass in athletes. Sunshine Biopharma's Essential 9TM provides all 9 Essential Amino Acids in freeform and in the proportions recommended by Health Canada. Essential 9TM is suitable for everyone: vegans, athletes, seniors, dieters.

Safe Harbor Forward-Looking Statements

To the extent that statements in this press release are not strictly historical, including statements as to revenue projections, business strategy, outlook, objectives, future milestones, plans, intentions, goals, future financial conditions, future collaboration agreements, the success of the Company's development, events conditioned on stockholder or other approval, or otherwise as to future events, such statements are forward-looking, and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made.

For Additional Information:

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc.

Camille Sebaaly, CFO

Direct Line: 514-814-0464

camille.sebaaly@sunshinebiopharma.com

www.sunshinebiopharma.com

SOURCE: Sunshine Biopharma, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/546688/In-Addition-to-Essential-9TM-Sunshine-Biopharma-Launches-7-New-Dietary-Supplements-Now-Available-on-Amazonca