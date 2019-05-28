Global Self Storage to Present at Nareit's REITweek: 2019 Investor Conference, June 4-6, 2019

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2019 / Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ: SELF) a real estate investment trust which owns and operates self-storage properties, will present at Nareit's REITweek: 2019 Investor Conference being held on June 4-6, 2019 at New York Hilton Midtown.

According to REITweek, the event is the industry's largest gathering of REIT management teams and institutional investors. During REITweek, investors can meet with REIT managers in a series of company presentations, one-on-one meetings and luncheons. Expert panels will also provide perspectives on industry trends, the economy, investment insights and other pertinent topics.

Global Self Storage's president and CEO, Mark C. Winmill, will participate in a number of one-on-one meetings held during the conference. He will be joined by the company's CFO, Thomas O'Malley, and VP, Donald Klimoski. They will discuss the company's strategy of focusing on underserved markets in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Midwest that is generating industry-leading same-store results.

To register for the conference, visit www.reit.com/events/reitweek/event-fasttrack. For any questions about the company or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, contact Ron Both of CMA at (949) 432-7557 or submit your inquiry here.

About REITweek: 2019 Investor Conference

Nareit's REITweek: 2019 Investor Conference provides an opportunity for investors to meet with REIT management teams. During REITweek, Nareit corporate members will share their business plans, forecasts and strategies with institutional investors in a series of individual company presentations, one-on-one meetings, luncheons, and networking events. REITweek also offers attendees compelling panels that provide the latest perspectives on the economy, industry trends and other investment insights and information. For more information, visit www.reit.com/events.

About Global Self Storage

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT which owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, it owns and operates, 11 self-storage properties in Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and South Carolina.

For more information, go to ir.globalselfstorage.us or visit the company's customer site at www.globalselfstorage.us. You can also follow Global Self Storage on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information presented in this press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws including, but not limited to, the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward looking statements include statements concerning the company's plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events, future revenues or performance, capital expenditures, financing needs, plans or intentions, and other information that is not historical information. In some cases, forward looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "plans," "intends," "expects," "estimates," "may," "will," "should," "anticipates," or the negative of such terms or other comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy. All forward-looking statements by the company involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the company, which may cause the company's actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. The company may also make additional forward-looking statements from time to time. All such subsequent forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, by the company or on its behalf, are also expressly qualified by these cautionary statements. Investors should carefully consider the risks, uncertainties, and other factors, together with all of the other information included in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and similar information. All forward-looking statements, including without limitation, the company's examination of historical operating trends and estimates of future earnings, are based upon the company's current expectations and various assumptions. The company's expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith, but there can be no assurance that the company's expectations, beliefs and projections will result or be achieved. All forward looking statements apply only as of the date made. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward looking statements which may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. The amount, nature, and/or frequency of dividends paid by the company may be changed at any time without notice.

Contacts:

Global Self Storage

Mark C. Winmill, President and CEO

Tel (212) 785-0900, ext. 201

mwinmill@globalselfstorage.us

CMA Investor Relations

Ron Both

Tel (949) 432-7566

Email Contact

SOURCE: Global Self Storage, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/546524/Global-Self-Storage-to-Present-at-Nareits-REITweek-2019-Investor-Conference-June-4-6-2019