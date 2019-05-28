QS Energy, Inc.: QS Energy Announces Addition of Senior Industry Executive, Successful Entrepreneur, and Fluid Dynamics Expert Christopher T. Gallagher, PhD to Assist in AOT Demonstration Operations and Preparation to Enter Commercial Phase

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2019 / QS Energy, Inc. (the "Company" or "QS Energy") (OTCQB: QSEP), a developer of integrated technology solutions for the energy industry, today announced that it has engaged Christopher T. Gallagher, PhD as a consulting engineer to work as an integral member of QS Energy's engineering team in advance of AOT demonstration operations in what could be a critical milestone in the Company's commercialization efforts.

Over his career, Dr. Gallagher has brought multiple technologies to the international market, has worked and sold products and services in many countries, and has deep expertise in addressing flow assurance and the complexities of heavy crude oil transportation for one of the largest oil services companies in the world. As President of Multiphase Consulting, Dr. Gallagher provides consulting services to the oil and gas industry in the areas of strategy development, due diligence, technical evaluation, and business development. He also advises clients on procurement of new technologies and acquisition activities. Previously, Dr. Gallagher served as President of e9 treatments, where he developed and executed a strategic plan to advance the company's surface treatment technologies in the oil and gas industry, including expansion of the IP portfolio, and commercialization activities, resulting in significant cost savings due to improved wax management for the customers. From 2012 to 2015, he served as Vice President of Technology and Product Management at Rockwater Energy Solutions, a leading provider of water solutions and oilfield chemicals to the North American oil and gas energy market. While at Rockwater, he built a strategy targeting high growth areas for development resulting in an increase in the number of successful new products by more than 200% the first year. He also streamlined operations and rationalized product lines resulting in significant cost savings. From 2010 to 2011 he served as a Vice President with SCF Partners, an energy-focused private equity firm. From 1996 to 2010 he served in a variety of roles with Baker Hughes, most recently as Vice President of Technology for Fluids and Chemicals managing a team of 100 scientists and engineers, where he oversaw a variety of product platforms including drilling fluids, reservoir fluids, fluid environmental services, production optimization, integrity management and flow assurance. Dr. Gallagher holds a Doctor of Philosophy in Chemical Engineering from the University of Notre Dame, a Master of Science in Chemical Engineering from the University of Notre Dame, and a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from the University of California, Davis. He has authored 10 patents and numerous publications in the fields of fluid dynamics, chemicals, as well as oil and gas technologies.

Dr. Gallagher noted, "Having worked closely with pipeline operators, I recognize the unmet market need for QS Energy's patented Applied Oil Technology (AOT). In my experience working with teams of scientists and engineers to find cost effective ways to reduce crude oil viscosity and increase pipeline efficiency, I have not come across a technology that could replace traditional diluents and additives. The AOT has the potential to reduce or eliminate dependence on chemical additives with an elegant electromechanical system. The value proposition from both a logistics and economic standpoint for the customers is compelling. I look forward to helping advance the technology through full commercialization and anticipate rapid market uptake."

Jason Lane, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board, commented, "We are delighted to announce the appointment of Christopher Gallagher, who brings a wealth of relevant technical, engineering, international business and industry expertise. He has been responsible for bringing numerous products to market, brings deep industry relationships, and has an exceptional grasp of fluid mechanics, which will be of tremendous benefit as we advance our full-scale pilot program and seek to enter the commercial phase."

About Applied Oil Technology

QS Energy's patented Applied Oil Technology (AOT) is a solid-state turn-key system which uses a high volt / low amp electric field to reduce crude oil viscosity. AOT installs inline on crude oil pipelines, operates unattended without interrupting pipeline flow, with full remote monitoring and control. More information is available online at www.qsenergy.com/technology.

About QS Energy

QS Energy, Inc. (OTCQB: QSEP), develops and markets crude oil flow assurance technologies designed to deliver measurable performance improvements to pipeline operations in the midstream and upstream crude oil markets. More information is available at www.qsenergy.com.

