The global external nasal dilator market is expected to post a CAGR of more than 5% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the global external nasal dilator market is increasing air pollution. Air pollution causes a wide range of health problems, including the increased risk of obstructed breathing leading to disorders such as sleep apnea. Air pollution can also lead to sleep-disordered breathing, which can increase the risk of cardiovascular diseases. Furthermore, there is an increase in premature deaths resulting from the rapid rise in greenhouse gases, which is leading to faster warming of land. Therefore, rising concerns about the growing air pollution across the globe will contribute to the growth of the external nasal dilator market during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the prevalence of chronic nasal congestion causing sinusitis will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its significant growth over the forecast period. This global external nasal dilator market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over the forecast period.

Global external nasal dilator market: Prevalence of chronic nasal congestion causing sinusitis

Nasal congestion is often caused by components that irritate or inflame the nasal tissues. Several potential causes of nasal congestion are acute sinusitis, chronic sinusitis, common cold, flu, and allergies. Chronic nasal congestion causes the inflammation of the lining of the nose producing a sensation of stuffiness and discomfort. Young and middle-aged adults are increasingly suffering from chronic sinusitis. As a result, growing awareness about the prevention of such acute conditions will lead to an increase in the demand for external nasal dilators. Nasal dilators are a suitable solution for consumers as they are non-medicated and hence carry no side-effects. Nasal strips are also useful for people with chronic or acute nasal blockage.

"The growing instances of chronic nasal congestion leading to sinusitis across the developed and advancing economies are largely contributing to the increase in demand for external nasal dilators. Moreover, the availability of these products on all popular online websites as an OTC device will further boost market growth," says a senior research analyst at Technavio.

Global external nasal dilator market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global external nasal dilator market by end-user (adults, and pediatrics), application (nasal congestion, snoring, and others) and geographic regions (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

The North America region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, Asia, and ROW, respectively. The high market share of North America can be attributed to several factors such as the high prevalence of chronic sinusitis, presence of established vendors, and growing awareness about the advantages of external nasal dilators in the US.

