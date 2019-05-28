sprite-preloader
GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Klövern AB (publ): Klövern AB: Klövern issues SEK 700 million of bonds

Klövern AB (publ) has issued SEK 700 million of senior unsecured bonds under a framework amount of SEK 2,500 million. The bonds have a tenor of four years and a floating interest rate of STIBOR 3m + 425 basis points with final maturity in June 2023. The issue proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes and Klövern will apply for the new bonds to be listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's Corporate Bond List.

Danske Bank, Nordea and Swedbank have acted as Joint Bookrunners in connection with the new bond issue. Walthon Advokater has been legal adviser.

Klövern AB (publ)


For additional information, please contact:
Rutger Arnhult, CEO, +46 (0)70-458 24 70, rutger.arnhult@klovern.se
Jens Andersson, Head of Finance, +46 (0)76-855 67 02, jens.andersson@klovern.se
Lars Norrby, IR, +46 (0)76-777 38 00, lars.norrby@klovern.se

Klövern is a real estate company committed to working closely with customers to offer them attractive premises in growth regions. Klövern is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For further information, see www.klovern.se.

Klövern AB (publ), Bredgränd 4, 111 30 Stockholm. Phone: +46 (0)10-482 70 00. E-mail: info@klovern.se.

This is a translation of the original Swedish language press release. In the event of discrepancies, the original Swedish wording shall prevail.

Attachment

  • 190528 Klövern issues SEK 700 million of bonds (pdf) (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/db235cb0-9266-4aca-8518-0a382d5dc9fa)

