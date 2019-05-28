Ferratum Oyj: Capital Markets Day on 25 June 2019 DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj / Schlagwort(e): Sonstiges Ferratum Oyj: Capital Markets Day on 25 June 2019 28.05.2019 / 16:30 Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich. Ferratum Oyj: Capital Markets Day on 25 June 2019 Helsinki, 28 May 2019 - Ferratum Oyj (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS) ("Ferratum" or the "Group") invites financial analysts and institutional investors to a Capital Markets Day, to be held in Fraunkfurt, Germany, on Tuesday, 25 June 2019. Jorma Jokela, founder and CEO of the Group will, together with other representatives of the senior management, provide an update on the Group's strategic ambitions, supported by a demonstration of the Mobile Bank/Wallet, presentations on the development and potential of the Group's global financial services activities and technology platform. The event will take place at the Jumeirah Hotel in Frankfurt between 09:00 and 13:00 CET. A more detailed agenda will be provided on the Group website at www.ferratumgroup.com/investors closer to the event. A pre-registration to the event is required by Friday 21 June 2019 by email to Emmi Kyykkä ( emmi.kyykka@ferratum.com). Jorma Jokela, CEO and Founder of Ferratum commented: "I am extremely happy to see the preparations of our first Capital Markets Day coming well together and us having the opportunity to present our business, team and ambitions in more depth. I believe that we will be able to give good insight into our business dynamics, and also to give more insight into the tremendous opportunities and potential that lie ahead of us." About Ferratum Group: Ferratum Group is an international provider of mobile banking and digital consumer and small business loans, distributed and managed by mobile devices. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Ferratum has expanded rapidly to operate in 25 countries across Europe, Africa, South and North America and the Asia-Pacific region. As a pioneer in digital and mobile financial services technology, Ferratum is at the forefront of the digital banking revolution. Ferratum's mobile bank, launched in 2016, is an innovative mobile banking platform offering a range of banking services, including real time digital payments and transfers, within a single app. It is currently available in five European markets. Ferratum has approximately 794,000 active customers that have an open Mobile Bank account or an active loan balance in the last 12 months (as at 31 March 2019). Ferratum Group is listed on the Prime Standard of Frankfurt Stock Exchange under symbol 'FRU.' For more information, visit www.ferratumgroup.com. Contacts: Ferratum Group Dr. Clemens Krause Ferratum Group Emmi Kyykkä Head Chief Financial Officer & Chief of Group Communications & Risk Officer T: + 49 30 921 005 844 Investor Relations T: +41 79 940 E: [1]clemens.krause@ferratum.com 6315 E: 1. [1]emmi.kyykka@ferratum.com 1. mailto:clemens.krause@ferratum.com mailto:emmi.kyykka@ferratum.com Ferratum Group Paul Wasastjerna Ferratum Group Jochen Reichert Head of Fixed Income Investor IR & Capital Markets Advisor T: Relations T: + 358 40 724 8247 E: +49 170 444 2006 E: [1]paul.wasastjerna@ferratum.com jochen.reichert@ferratum.com 1. mailto:paul.wasastjerna@ferratum. com UK / European media enquiries: Smithfield, A Daniel J Edelman Company Alex Simmons | Brett Jacobs T: +44 20 3047 2543 | +44 20 3047 2537 E: asimmons@smithfieldgroup.com E: bjacobs@smithfieldgroup.com 28.05.2019 Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG. Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich. Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen. Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de Sprache: Deutsch Unternehmen: Ferratum Oyj Ratamestarinkatu 11 A 00520 Helsinki Finnland Telefon: +49 (0) 30 9210058-44 Fax: +49 (0)30 9210058-49 E-Mail: ir@ferratum.com Internet: https://www.ferratumgroup.com ISIN: FI4000106299 WKN: A1W9NS Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover, München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 816699 Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service 816699 28.05.2019 ISIN FI4000106299 AXC0213 2019-05-28/16:30