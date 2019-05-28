Renewable energy investment in the Asia-Pacific region, excluding China, will overtake spending on oil and gas exploration and production by 2020, finds Norwegian consultancy Rystad Energy. And Australia is set to emerge as one of the leading investment destinations.From pv magazine Australia. Oil and gas majors are increasingly investing in renewables in the face of mounting pressure from consumers, investors and regulators pushing for an energy transition. In the Asia-Pacific region outside China, renewable energy investment will overtake spending on upstream oil and gas projects as early as ...

