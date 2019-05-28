The "Baby Food Market in Ukraine, Q1-Q2 2016-2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report represents a detailed description of the baby food market in Ukraine for 0-36 months babies manufactured industrially and packed up in an aseptic or hermetic package stating baby age when the manufacturer recommends to introduce this food to a baby. For instance, 0 months, 4 months, 6 months, etc.
Q1-Q2 2014 analysis is made in comparison to Q1-Q2 2016 and 2018 in full sizes (tons) by trademarks and categories: liquid fermented dairy products, milk, JNSD, fruits-and-vegetables preserves, canned meat, infant formula, baby cereals, baby cottage cheese and baby dairy cream.
The information can be interesting for: baby food manufacturers, package manufacturers (liquid carton, glass, tin, PET, HDPE, film, pouch and others), packing and sealing equipment manufacturers, investment companies, etc.
Reasons to Buy
- This report is an essential guide for baby food and package professionals;
- Analysis efficacy and regularity (quarter frequency) enables to trace/double check the latest tendencies in the markets;
- The report covers 9 categories of the baby food;
- Comfortable formats for fast analysis.
The data formats:
- For Single User the data is accessible in PDF format as diagram
- For Enterprise wide the data is accessible in PDF, PowerPoint as diagrams and Excel (customized for work with pivot tables).
Key Topics Covered
1. Market Overview
- Baby Food Market by Origin: Import vs Local, tons Q1-Q2 2016-2018
- Baby Food Market by Categories, tons Q1-Q2 2016-2018
- Structure of Baby Food Market by Categories (% of tons) Q1-Q2 2016-2018
2. Market by Categories
Liquid Fermented Dairy Products
- Market of Liquid Fermented Dairy Products by Origin: Import vs Local, tons Q1-Q2 2016-2018
- TM Rating in the Liquid Fermented Dairy Products Market, tons Q1-Q2 2016-2018
- Structure of Liquid Fermented Dairy Products Market by TM (% of tons) Q1-Q2 2016-2018
Milk
- Milk Market by Origin: Import vs Local, tons Q1-Q2 2016-2018
- TM Rating in the Milk Market, tons Q1-Q2 2016-2018
- Milk Market Structure by (% of tons) Q1-Q2 2016-2018
JNSD
- JNSD Market by Origin: Import vs Local, tons Q1-Q2 2016-2018
- Rating in the JNSD Market, tons Q1-Q2 2016-2018
- JNSD Market Structure by (% of tons) Q1-Q2 2016-2018
Fruit Vegetable Puree
- Fruit Vegetable Puree Market by Origin: Import vs Local, tons Q1-Q2 2016-2018
- TM Rating in the Fruit Vegetable Puree Market, tons Q1-Q2 2016-2018
- Structure of Fruit Vegetable Puree Market by (% of tons) Q1-Q2 2016-2018
Canned Meat Fish
- Canned Meat Fish Market by Origin: Import vs Local, tons Q1-Q2 2016-2018
- TM Rating in the Canned Meat Fish Market, tons Q1-Q2 2016-2018
- Structure of Canned Meat Fish Market by TM (% of tons) Q1-Q2 2016-2018
3. Package Structure Market by Kinds of Package
- Package Structure in the Liquid Fermented Dairy Products Market, (% of tons) Q1-Q2 2016-2018
- Package Structure in the Milk Market, (% of tons) Q1-Q2 2016-2018
- Package Structure in the JNSD Market, (% of tons) Q1-Q2 2016-2018
- Package Structure in the Fruit Vegetable Puree Market, (% of tons) Q1-Q2 2016-2018
- Package Structure in the Canned Meat Fish Market, (% of tons) Q1-Q2 2016-2018
Companies Mentioned
- Agusha (PepsiCo)
- Chudo-Chado (Vitmark)
- Gerber (Nestle)
- Ham (HAM)
- HiPP (HiPP)
- Karapuz (Asotsiatsiia dytiachoho kharchuvannia)
- Tyoma (Danone)
- Yagotyns'ke dlya ditey (Milk alliance)
- Zlagoda (Kombynat Prydneprovskyi)
