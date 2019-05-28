The "Baby Food Market in Ukraine, Q1-Q2 2016-2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report represents a detailed description of the baby food market in Ukraine for 0-36 months babies manufactured industrially and packed up in an aseptic or hermetic package stating baby age when the manufacturer recommends to introduce this food to a baby. For instance, 0 months, 4 months, 6 months, etc.

Q1-Q2 2014 analysis is made in comparison to Q1-Q2 2016 and 2018 in full sizes (tons) by trademarks and categories: liquid fermented dairy products, milk, JNSD, fruits-and-vegetables preserves, canned meat, infant formula, baby cereals, baby cottage cheese and baby dairy cream.

The information can be interesting for: baby food manufacturers, package manufacturers (liquid carton, glass, tin, PET, HDPE, film, pouch and others), packing and sealing equipment manufacturers, investment companies, etc.

Reasons to Buy

This report is an essential guide for baby food and package professionals;

Analysis efficacy and regularity (quarter frequency) enables to trace/double check the latest tendencies in the markets;

The report covers 9 categories of the baby food;

Comfortable formats for fast analysis.

The data formats:

For Single User the data is accessible in PDF format as diagram

For Enterprise wide the data is accessible in PDF, PowerPoint as diagrams and Excel (customized for work with pivot tables).

Key Topics Covered

1. Market Overview

Baby Food Market by Origin: Import vs Local, tons Q1-Q2 2016-2018

Baby Food Market by Categories, tons Q1-Q2 2016-2018

Structure of Baby Food Market by Categories (% of tons) Q1-Q2 2016-2018

2. Market by Categories

Liquid Fermented Dairy Products

Market of Liquid Fermented Dairy Products by Origin: Import vs Local, tons Q1-Q2 2016-2018

TM Rating in the Liquid Fermented Dairy Products Market, tons Q1-Q2 2016-2018

Structure of Liquid Fermented Dairy Products Market by TM (% of tons) Q1-Q2 2016-2018

Milk

Milk Market by Origin: Import vs Local, tons Q1-Q2 2016-2018

TM Rating in the Milk Market, tons Q1-Q2 2016-2018

Milk Market Structure by (% of tons) Q1-Q2 2016-2018

JNSD

JNSD Market by Origin: Import vs Local, tons Q1-Q2 2016-2018

Rating in the JNSD Market, tons Q1-Q2 2016-2018

JNSD Market Structure by (% of tons) Q1-Q2 2016-2018

Fruit Vegetable Puree

Fruit Vegetable Puree Market by Origin: Import vs Local, tons Q1-Q2 2016-2018

TM Rating in the Fruit Vegetable Puree Market, tons Q1-Q2 2016-2018

Structure of Fruit Vegetable Puree Market by (% of tons) Q1-Q2 2016-2018

Canned Meat Fish

Canned Meat Fish Market by Origin: Import vs Local, tons Q1-Q2 2016-2018

TM Rating in the Canned Meat Fish Market, tons Q1-Q2 2016-2018

Structure of Canned Meat Fish Market by TM (% of tons) Q1-Q2 2016-2018

3. Package Structure Market by Kinds of Package

Package Structure in the Liquid Fermented Dairy Products Market, (% of tons) Q1-Q2 2016-2018

Package Structure in the Milk Market, (% of tons) Q1-Q2 2016-2018

Package Structure in the JNSD Market, (% of tons) Q1-Q2 2016-2018

Package Structure in the Fruit Vegetable Puree Market, (% of tons) Q1-Q2 2016-2018

Package Structure in the Canned Meat Fish Market, (% of tons) Q1-Q2 2016-2018

Companies Mentioned

Agusha (PepsiCo)

Chudo-Chado (Vitmark)

Gerber (Nestle)

Ham (HAM)

HiPP (HiPP)

Karapuz (Asotsiatsiia dytiachoho kharchuvannia)

Tyoma (Danone)

Yagotyns'ke dlya ditey (Milk alliance)

Zlagoda (Kombynat Prydneprovskyi)

