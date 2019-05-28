A global data analytics and advisory firm, Quantzig, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of their latestengagement during the course of which they helped an American pharma major build an innovative warehouse management system to integrate data from disparate sources within the supply chain.

With the growing competition, it is becoming increasingly clear that the soaring logistics costs can adversely impact warehouse operations within the pharma logistics sector. Though the pharma supply chain structure hasn't changed much in decades, the pharma industry itself has witnessed major transformations over the past few years. Such rapid transformations have brought about several roadblocks that have not only hampered supply chain efficiency but have also increased complexity. In light of these widespread inefficiencies and ongoing changes, it's high time for pharma companies to catch up with the industry that it's serving.

The Business Problem:The client is a leading pharmaceutical and healthcare logistics service provider that manages multiple specialty drugs and generic over-the-counter drugs under its own private label. The client faced several challenges in fine-tuning their warehouse management plan which hampered their ability to cater to the dynamic customer needs. They approached Quantzig to leverage its data supply chain analytics expertise and implement a warehouse management roadmap that would help them address their challenges.

The Solution OfferedTo help the client tackle their challenges, we recommended a hybrid approach that involved the use of multiple data sets from various operational systems. The initial phase of this engagement revolved around the development of a logical warehouse management framework to support the client's business requirements. As a result, the client was able to increase efficiency and improve productivity without compromising on regulatory compliance.

Quantzig's warehouse optimization solutions helped the client to:

Develop and implement a logical warehouse management framework

Reduce overhead costs by 63%

Quantzig's warehouse optimization solutions offered predictive insights on:

Finding pragmatic and efficient ways to optimize end-to-end supply chain functions

Improving the flexibility of warehouse processes

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

