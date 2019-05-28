TRONICS: TRONICS CERTIFIED TO THE IATF 16949:2016 INTERNATIONAL STANDARD FOR AUTOMOTIVE QUALITY MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS

This new milestone in the Group's Corporate Quality Policy emphasizes Tronics' commitments to continuously improve its operation and product quality to satisfy its customer requirements.

Grenoble, France - May 28, 2019 Tronics, a TDK Group Company that manufactures custom MEMS products and standard inertial sensors for industrial applications, announces that its facility located in Crolles, France, is now certified to the IATF 16949:2016, the international standard for automotive quality management systems. Compliance with one of the most widely used international standards in the industry will enable Tronics to continuously improve its quality approach and integrate automotive-grade requirements in its manufacturing operations.

"Today we take another step forward in our willingness to reach the operational excellence towards our worldwide customer base by providing products and services with high added value in line with their growing expectations," says Julien Bon, Chief Executive Officer of Tronics.

IATF 16949:2016 is the global technical specification and quality management standard for the automotive industry, fully aligned and used in conjunction with the structure and requirements of ISO 9001:2015. It contains additional requirements specific to the automotive industry, bringing together standards from across Europe and the United States in designing, developing, manufacturing, installing, or servicing automotive grade products.

Following the certification of the Group to the ISO 9001:2015, Tronics' facility located in Crolles, France, now has a quality management system tailored for organizational efficiency and effectiveness. This new milestone will ensure Tronics that its MEMS products and services consistently meet customer requirements, and that quality and customer satisfaction is continuously improved, through workforces committed to operational execution.

About Tronics Microsystems

Tronics Microsystems is a division of TDK's Temperature & Pressure Sensors Business Group that manufactures custom MEMS products and standard inertial sensors for industrial applications. Addressing high-growth markets relying on increasing miniaturization of electronic devices, the company provides custom and standard products especially to the industrial, aeronautics, security, and medical markets. Founded in 1997, Tronics is located in Crolles, near Grenoble (France) and in Dallas, Texas (United States), and has around 100 employees, most of them engineers and scientists. Following a tender offer ending January 2017, TDK Electronics AG (formerly EPCOS AG) now holds 74 percent of Tronics' shares.

About TDK Corporation

TDK Corporation is a leading electronics company based in Tokyo, Japan. It was established in 1935 to commercialize ferrite, a key material in electronic and magnetic products. TDK's comprehensive portfolio features passive components, such as ceramic, aluminum electrolytic and film capacitors, as well as magnetics, high-frequency, and piezo and protection devices. The product spectrum also includes sensors and sensor systems such as temperature and pressure, magnetic, and MEMS sensors. In addition, TDK provides power supplies and energy devices, magnetic heads and more. These products are marketed under the product brands TDK, EPCOS, InvenSense, Micronas, Tronics and TDK-Lambda. TDK focuses on demanding markets in the areas of information and communication technology and automotive, industrial and consumer electronics. The company has a network of design and manufacturing locations and sales offices in Asia, Europe, and in North and South America. In fiscal 2019, TDK posted total sales of USD 12.5 billion and employed about 105,000 people worldwide.

TRONICS CONTACT

Karl Biasio Sales & Marketing Manager Phone: 00 33 4 76 97 29 50 info@tronicsgroup.com For more information: www.tronicsgroup-bourse.com/en/

