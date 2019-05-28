Dan Stammen Announces Scholarship Program

U.S. Students that are Advocates for Protecting the Environment are Encouraged to Apply

PLANO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2019 / Dan Stammen is happy to introduce the Dan Stammen Scholarship Program. The program is open to U.S. students currently enrolled at a U.S. college or university for the Fall 2019 term. Students in all programs and in any year of study are eligible to apply.

Dan Stammen is an entrepreneur, philanthropist, and environmentalist. He hopes to invest in future leaders that recognize the importance of protecting our planet from deforestation, pollution, climate change, and more. Mr. Stammen launched the Dan Stammen Scholarship Program to provide financial aid to students that are passionate, hardworking, and conscious about the environment.

The Dan Stammen Scholarship Program will provide one scholarship of $1,500 USD as a first-place prize and one scholarship of $1,000 USD for second place. The deadline to apply for this opportunity is Tuesday, September 3, 2019.

In order to be considered for this opportunity, students must submit an essay of at least 500 words that explains their reasoning for choosing their academic program, how they plan to make a difference in their field after graduation, and how the students make a conscious effort to protect the environment and our planet. Efforts may include those the students make to reduce their ecological or carbon footprint, preserve energy, volunteer, etc.

Students with the most compelling essays will be chosen accordingly and awarded with either first or second place.

Students must also fill out an online form and provide proof of enrollment at the time of submitting their application for the program.

The Dan Stammen Scholarship Program thanks all applicants for their submissions. Only the students with the winning entries will be contacted.

For more information and to apply, please visit http://danstammenscholarships.com/

About Dan Stammen

Dan Stammen of Plano, Texas, is a serial entrepreneur, philanthropist, and environmentalist. He is the Co-Owner and Chief of Business Development of WorldVentures Holdings LLC, a lifestyle membership company that offers its members fun, freedom, and fulfillment through a unique sales distribution model. Dan Stammen is also an investor, pursuing companies and products that have great stories and support causes that he is passionate about, including protecting the environment and helping others.

For more information, please Contact:

Dan Stammen

info@danstammenscholarships.com

http://danstammenscholarships.com/

SOURCE: Dan Stammen

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/546765/Dan-Stammen-Announces-Scholarship-Program