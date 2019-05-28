Findit, Inc.: Findit Welcomes Businesses and Individuals Quitting and Being Banned from Facebook as a Result of Growing Privacy Concerns and Policy Issues

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2019 / Findit, Inc. (OTC PINK: FDIT), owner of Findit.com the social networking content management platform welcomes CrossFit along with other individuals and companies that are looking for a place to post content without the fear of censorship, banning, deletion of content, or the selling of data.

CrossFit recently announced that after growing privacy concerns and the deletion of the diet group on Facebook, 'Banting7DayMealPlan user group', that it was quitting the social media giant, and Instagram, which is also owned by Facebook. CrossFit also cited a total of eight other privacy concerns as reasons for quitting the social media network.

With the growing concern over privacy issues, censorship and moderation, banning and shadow-banning, Findit, the social media content management platform, welcomes with open arms individuals and businesses that are looking for a place to publish their content without the worry that the opinions they express or the content they create will get deleted, their account banned, or shadow-banned.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Awsos8L1O4E

Clark St. Amant of Findit stated, "At Findit, we believe in freedom of speech and expression, even if the views published are something we don't or other users don't agree with. The only content that is banned from being published on Findit is pornography or terroristic media and the way Findit goes about banning this type or content is if it is reported to us. Members should be able to interact freely with other members and express agreement or disagreement without worrying that Findit will ban or delete their content or account if their views differ from management.

Findit is a social media content management platform that allows members to post content either from the website version of Findit, Findit.com or through the Findit App which is available on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Individuals and businesses are welcome to and encouraged to post whatever content they want on Findit and share it to the other social networks that they use to engage their existing target audiences. Members of Findit can interact with other members on Findit by commenting on posts or liking a post by clicking the peace sign. Visitors to the site either online or through the App can share the content created on Findit to other social networking sites without ever having to create an account or sign in.

Download The Findit App from Google Play Store

Download The Findit App From Apple App Store

Peter Tosto of Findit stated, "As more and more people begin joining Findit and posting content, we realize that a difference of opinions is bound to happen. However, just because two people or two groups or two business have a difference of view points doesn't mean that one of those businesses, groups, or individuals should be silenced, shadow-banned, banned, or have their content deleted without legitimate reason."

Findit is free to join and empowers anyone who uses Findit either through the desktop version or through the App to create data rich content known as Status Updates that can include: a text description, unlimited photos in each post with their own titles, a link to a video on Youtube or Vimeo (or a 10 second video done through the app), a link to an outside website where you want to drive traffic to, and a scheduling feature to publish the status update immediately, back-date the post, or schedule the post for the future.

Posts done on the Findit App can be shared instantly from the App to Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp and via email and text. Posts done on Findit.com can also be shared to these social sites as well as many others, helping you to reach more people through the ShareThis Function, but also receive the benefit of organic indexing when outside search engines crawl your content.

About Findit, Inc.

Findit, Inc., owns Findit.com a Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing, and other search engines crawl content posted in Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites that include but are not limited to Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIN and Pinterest by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account and post listings manually. Findit, Inc., is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increased brand awareness of our members. Findit, Inc., trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTC Pinksheets.

