Amsterdam Schiphol Location Positions o9 to Deliver Superior Service to European Companies Seeking Digital Transformation of Planning and Operations

o9 Solutions, the premier AI-powered platform for driving digital transformation of integrated planning and operations capabilities, today announced it has opened its European headquarters in the Netherlands. The office, conveniently located in Amsterdam Schiphol, enables o9 to elevate service levels to its existing customer base in the region, as well as meet accelerating interest for the company's solutions across integrated business planning, integrated supply planning, and integrated demand planning.

"As companies across Europe face the challenges inherent in our continuously evolving modern business landscape, they're recognizing the critical need for greater precision in their planning and operations," said Chakri Gottemukkala, Co-Founder and CEO, o9 Solutions. "That critical need has generated a tremendous amount of activity in our Netherlands office in the five months since we've opened our doors. We're having conversations daily with European companies who want to leverage digital business models to achieve a next-generation level of operational and supply chain effectiveness."

The o9 Europe team brings wide-ranging experience in terms of solving complex business challenges, driving digital transformation and delivering next-generation integrated business planning solutions powered by artificial intelligence. The organization is expanding its highly educated international workforce as part of o9's growth strategy and in response to the high demand from the European market.

Stephan de Barse, who leads the o9 Europe team, stated, "o9 Solutions is dedicated to delivering outstanding value for our customers, and the drive toward that mission is demonstrated daily in our Europe office. With Amsterdam as a central location, we are easily accessible to our European customers, and because our office is in an AI hub, we've created a fantastic environment for our Art of the Possible Workshops."

The o9 Amsterdam office is located in a new international hub for accelerating innovation in Artificial Intelligence and data-based cloud services and solutions. Microsoft, an o9 partner, also calls the building home. View the offices and learn more about why o9 selected the location in this video.

About o9 Solutions o9 Solutions is the premier AI-powered platform for driving digital transformation of integrated planning and operations capabilities. o9's clients span a variety of industries across manufacturing and retail supply chain. Whether it is driving demand, aligning demand and supply, or managing P&L, any process can be made faster and smarter with o9's AI-powered digital solutions. Bringing together technology innovations-such as graph-based enterprise modeling, big data analytics, advanced algorithms for scenario planning, collaborative portals, easy-to-use interfaces and cloud-based delivery-into one platform, o9 empowers organizations with superior visibility and insights that are both predictive and prescriptive. With o9's AI-powered solutions, enterprises can achieve faster, smarter decision making and execution. www.o9solutions.com

