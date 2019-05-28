The "Italy Mobile Wallet and Payment Market Opportunities (Databook Series) Market Size and Forecast across 45+ Market Segments" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The mobile payment industry in Italy is expected to record a CAGR of 14.5% to reach US$ 164,496.9 million by 2025. The mobile wallet payment segment in value terms increased at a CAGR of 13.8% during 2018-2025.

This report provides a comprehensive view on mobile payment/mobile wallet market size and growth dynamics, industry dynamics, retail spending, consumer attitude and behaviour, and competitive landscape in Italy. The report focuses on data-centric analysis of mobile payment market dynamics to help companies understand business and investment opportunities along with risks.

It details growth dynamics in 45+ market segments (600+ KPIs) across mobile commerce, mobile P2P transfer (domestic and international remittance), mobile lending, and a range of other payment avenues in Italy.

Report Scope

This report provides in-depth market opportunity analysis and growth dynamics of mobile payment industry in Italy. Below is a summary of key market segments:

Market Size and Forecast

Mobile payment and mobile wallet market size and forecast across 45+ markets segments on three essential KPIs mobile payment transaction value, volume and average transaction value.

Italy Market Share by Mobile Payment Technology: Provides market share by key mobile payment technologies:

SMS/USSD

NFC

Code Based

Web Based

Mobile payment and mobile wallet market size and forecast by mobile proximity payment.

Mobile Wallet Usage Analysis by Consumer Profile: Drawing from proprietary survey results, this report identifies and interprets key mobile payment KPIs, including spend by age, gender, and income level in both value and volume terms.

Retail Spend Analysis through Mobile Wallet: Breaks down retail spend across 10 categories to provide detailed insights on consumer behaviour and changing dynamics of spend through mobile wallet. Retail spend categories tracked include food and grocery, health beauty, apparel and footwear, books/music/video, consumer electronics, pharmacy and wellness, restaurants bars, toys, kids babies, media and entertainment, services

Market opportunity and growth dynamics in retail shopping by mobile payment transaction value, volume and average transaction value across following segments in Italy

In-Store Retail

Online Retail

Domestic Online Retail

International Online Retail

Market opportunity and growth dynamics by mobile payment transaction value, volume and average transaction value across following mobile travel booking segments in Italy

Offline Travel Booking

Online Travel Bookings

Online Flight Bookings

Online Bus Train Bookings

Online Hotel Bookings

Online Domestic Travel Bookings

Online Domestic Flight Bookings

Online Domestic Bus Train Bookings

Online Domestic Hotel Bookings

Online International Travel Bookings

Online International Flight Bookings

Online International Bus Train Bookings

Online International Hotel Bookings

Spend During Travel

Transit Toll Metro Cabs Bookings

Market opportunity and growth dynamics by mobile payment transaction value, volume and average transaction value across the following domestic and international remittance segments in Italy

Domestic Remittance (P2P)

Intra City P2P

Inter State P2P

International Remittance

Outbound Remittance

Inbound Remittance

Market opportunity and growth dynamics by mobile payment transaction value, volume and average transaction value across the following mobile recharge and bill payment segments in Italy

Insurance Payments

Fuel Bills

Healthcare and Wellness Bills

Rental Payment

Mobile Recharge/Payment

DTH Recharge/Payment

Broadband/Data Cards Recharge/Payment

Landline Recharge/Payment

Credit Cards Payment

Market opportunity and growth dynamics by mobile payment transaction value, volume and average transaction value across the following financial services segments in Italy

Investment Payment

P2P Lending

Charity and Crowd Funding

Social Gifting

Fee

Person to Government (P2G) Payment

Companies Mentioned

MobilePay

Google Pay

Jiffy

WoW

Samsung Pay

Bancomat Pay

