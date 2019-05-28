ANTALIS: Report on Antalis' Combined Annual Shareholders meeting of 28 May 2019

Press release
Boulogne-Billancourt, 28 May 2019
Report on Antalis' Combined Annual Shareholders meeting of 28 May 2019
The process aimed at putting in place a new shareholding structure progresses
The Antalis Combined Annual Shareholders meeting held on 28 May 2019, approved the majority of the resolutions submitted to it, notably concerning:
- the parent company and consolidated financial statements for 2018,
- the reappointment of Mr. Pascal Lebard and Mrs. Delphine Drouets as Directors,
- the renewal of the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers Audit as Principal Statutory Auditor
- compensation paid or payable to the Chief Executive Officer for 2018,
- executive corporate officer compensation policy,
- the renewal of the majority of the financial authorisations and delegations of authority.
On the recommendation of the Appointments & Compensation Committee, the Board of Directors held following the annual general meeting renewed the mandate of Mr. Pascal Lebard as Chairman of the Board.
The Board of Directors held on 27 May 2019 co-opted Mr. Bruno Basuyaux as Director.
Antalis is progressing in its process aimed at putting in place a new shareholding structure with the support of Goldman Sachs. The company will update the market when it will be in a position to announce precise and concrete steps forwards.
|
|
Télécharger le PDF
© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Recevez gratuitement par email les prochains communiqués de la société en vous inscrivant sur www.actusnews.com