Ashmore Global Opportunities Ltd - Notice of Compulsory Partial Redemption of Shares

Ashmore Global Opportunities Limited ("AGOL" or the "Company")

a Guernsey incorporated and registered limited liability closed-ended investment company with a Premium Listing of its US Dollar and Sterling share classes on the Official List.

LEI: 549300D6OJOCNPBJ0R33

Notice of Compulsory Partial Redemption of Shares

28 May 2019

Notice of compulsory partial redemption of shares in Ashmore Global Opportunities Limited (the "Company").

Further to the approval by the Company's shareholders of the winding down proposals as described in the circular to shareholders on 20 February 2013 (the "Circular") the Company today announces that it will return 76.48 pence and 81.68 US cents per GBP and USD share respectively on 6 June 2019 (the "Redemption Date") by way of a compulsory partial redemption of shares (the "Redemption") by reference to the 30 April 2019 NAV Calculation Date.

The Redemption will be effected pro rata to holdings of shares on the register at the close of business on the Redemption Record Date, being 6 June 2019. 14.967% per cent of the USD and 14.968% of the GBP issued share capital will be redeemed on the Redemption Date (that is 14.967 and 14.968 Shares for every 100 USD and GBP shares held respectively (the "Relevant Percentage")). Fractions of Shares will not be redeemed and so the number of shares to be redeemed for each shareholder will be rounded down to the nearest whole number of shares.

The amount to be applied to the partial redemption of shares comprises the monies from the realisation of the Company's investments received up to and including 30 April 2019 pursuant to the winding down of the Company.

As at today's date, the Company has 1,269,947 GBP ordinary shares and 4,234,398 USD ordinary shares. No shares are held in treasury. All of the ordinary shares redeemed on the Redemption Date will be cancelled. A further announcement will be released following the record date to confirm the new number of shares in issue for each share class.

The existing ISINs numbers GG00BJJPTV26 and GG00BJJPTW33 (the "Old ISINs") for the Company's shares will expire on the Redemption Date (6 June 2019). The new ISIN numbers GG00BJJMSL63 (GBP shares) and GG00BJJMSM70 (USD shares) (the "New ISINs") in respect of the Company's shares (post the Redemption) will be enabled from and including 7 June 2019. Up to the Redemption Date (but not including the 7 June 2019), Shares will be traded under the Old ISIN. The Redemption will be effected pro rata to holdings of shares on the register at the close of business on the Redemption Record Date, being 6 June 2019. Purchases of shares that were unsettled as at the close of business on the Record Date, including trades arranged after the Record Date but before the Redemption Date, will be transformed automatically by CREST and will settle under the New ISINs with an accompanying delivery of cash though CREST in respect of the redemption proceeds.

Payments of redemption monies are expected to be effected either through CREST (in the case of shares held in un-certificated form) or by cheque (in the case of shares held in certificated form) by 13 June 2019.

