The Combined Shareholders' Meeting of Ipsen S.A. (Euronext: IPN; ADR: IPSEY), chaired by Marc de Garidel, Chairman of the Board, was held today, in the presence of the members of the Board of Directors and the Group's Executive Leadership Team.

The Shareholders' Meeting approved all the resolutions submitted by the Board of Directors and in particular the distribution of a dividend of €1.00 per share to be paid on 4 June 2019 (ex-date 31 May 2019).

The Shareholders' Meeting also approved the renewal of Marc de Garidel, Henri Beaufour and Michèle Ollier as directors for a term of office of 4 years.

The Board of Directors held after the Shareholders' Meeting also reappointed Marc de Garidel as Chairman of the Board for the duration of his term of office as director.

Following this Shareholders' Meeting, the Board of Directors is still comprised of 13 members, five of whom are women, four are independent directors and a director representing the employees.

During the Meeting, David Meek, Chief Executive Officer, and Aymeric Le Chatelier, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, focused on the group strategy, highlights and financial results for 2018, confirmed the objectives and guidance for 2019 and also provided financial outlook for 2022.

Ipsen is a global specialty-driven biopharmaceutical group focused on innovation and Specialty Care. The group develops and commercializes innovative medicines in three key therapeutic areas Oncology, Neuroscience and Rare Diseases. Its commitment to Oncology is exemplified through its growing portfolio of key therapies for prostate cancer, neuroendocrine tumors, renal cell carcinoma and pancreatic cancer. Ipsen also has a wellestablished Consumer Healthcare business. With total sales over €2.2 billion in 2018, Ipsen sells more than 20 drugs in over 115 countries, with a direct commercial presence in more than 30 countries. Ipsen's R&D is focused on its innovative and differentiated technological platforms located in the heart of the leading biotechnological and life sciences hubs (Paris-Saclay, France; Oxford, UK; Cambridge, US). The Group has about 5,700 employees worldwide. Ipsen is listed in Paris (Euronext: IPN) and in the United States through a Sponsored Level I American Depositary Receipt program (ADR: IPSEY). For more information on Ipsen, visit www.ipsen.com.

