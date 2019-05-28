The global opacifiers market is expected to post a CAGR close to 6% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increasing use of opacifiers in paints and coatings. The widespread use of opacifiers in paints and coatings is expected to drive the market. Opacifiers scatter visible light and offer opacity to paints, ensuring better reflection and stability. They improve the appearance and durability of paints as well. The extensive use of paints and coatings in several end-user industries, such as construction, automobile, and packaging industries, will have a positive impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the growing demand for nanoscale titanium oxide-based opacifiers will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global opacifiers market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global opacifiers market: Growing demand for nanoscale titanium oxide-based opacifiers

The increasing use of nanoscale titanium oxide-based opacifiers in various applications, including sun protection creams and wood preservatives, is a positive trend that will boost market growth. Sun protection creams made of nanoscale titanium oxide-based opacifiers provide better protection from harmful UV radiation. Moreover, sun creams consisting of nanoscale titanium oxides are easier to apply than the ones made from titanium oxide microparticles. Also, nanotechnology improves the mechanical, tribological, and optical properties of titanium oxide-based opacifiers. Therefore, the increasing investments in the development of nano-based titanium oxide opacifiers will offer lucrative opportunities for opacifier manufacturers during the forecast period.

"The high demand for titanium oxide-based opacifiers from the ceramic industry is one other factor that is expected to boost growth of the market. Titanium oxide is used as a glaze opacifier and white pigment in the ceramic industry. In addition. titanium oxide is applied to stoneware glazes for the production of matte surfaces. Ceramics coated with titanium oxide repel dirt and reduce the damaging effects of pollutants. Therefore, the growing demand for ceramic products, such as tiles and refractories, will have a positive impact on the global opacifiers market during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global opacifiers market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global opacifiers market by application (paints and coatings; plastics and ceramics; paper and inks; personal and home care; and others) and geographical regions (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).

The APAC region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, North America, MEA, and South America respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to maintain its dominance over the global market and register the highest incremental growth due to the increase in commercial and residential construction along with rising investments in infrastructure development in the region.

