Arton Signs Contract With Government of Montenegro

Montenegro Citizenship-by-Investment Program set to start accepting applications in June

PODGORICA, Montenegro, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the appointment of Arton Capital as an Authorized Agent for Montenegro's Citizenship-by-Investment Program in March, the official signing of the contract with the government took place in Podgorica on May 27th.

Mr. Dejan Medojevic, the Head of the Secretariat for Development Projects, signed the contract on behalf of the government, with Arton's Vice President Mr. Miloš Stojanovic.

As one of the fastest growing economies in the region and a key destination with unique potential, Montenegro has gained considerable global attention and a massive spike in interest ever since its program's announcement.

"In the last couple of months, Montenegro's CIP has become the single most sought-after program in the entire industry. Everyone wants to know when the government will begin accepting applications and many have even started to prepare their documentation," shared Miloš Stojanovic.

With a starting investment of €350,000, Montenegro's program will prove to be one of the most competitive in Europe. And unlike many other programs that are available to an unlimited number of investors, Montenegro boasts exclusivity with its offer, as only 2,000 applicants will be granted citizenship within an initial period of three years.

The government of Montenegro is concluding its final steps of operations with due diligence partners S-RM Intelligence and Risk Consulting LTD, and Exiger Canada, and is even expected to publish the forms within 10 days.

One thing is for sure - the demand for this program has largely built up over the course of its inception, and the time has finally come for it to be unleashed.

About Arton Capital

Arton Capital is a leading government advisory firm focused on attracting foreign direct investments to countries by designing and implementing investor programs for residency and citizenship.

Arton empowers individuals and families to become Global Citizens by investing in second residence and citizenship through a bespoke service experience which simplifies complexity and is built on confidentiality and trust.

Founder of the Global Citizen Forum and the Global Citizen Foundation, Arton Capital is a member of The Arton Group, whose mission centers around products and services tailored to the needs of Global Citizens.

