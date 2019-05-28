The global throat cancer therapeutics market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 7% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the global throat cancer therapeutics market growth is the increasing incidence of throat cancer in recent years. Throat cancer is one of the most common types of cancer in various geographic locations including Europe, Asia, and North America. In addition, the increasing incidence rate of pharyngeal cancer coupled with strong prevalence of throat cancer indications will foster the throat cancer therapeutics market. Furthermore, several pharmaceutical vendors and biotechnology companies are entering the market with innovative and novel therapeutics to cater to the huge unmet demand. In addition, increasing awareness campaigns targeting the early diagnosis of throat cancer indications, will lead to a surge in the demand for throat cancer therapeutics during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the increase in strategic alliances will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global throat cancer therapeutics market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global throat cancer therapeutics market: Increasing strategic alliances

There has been a significant increase in the number of strategic alliances targeted at the development and commercialization of numerous drugs used for the treatment of pharyngeal cancer and laryngeal cancer. Market players are engaging in strategic alliances with pharmaceutical vendors to overcome the challenges associated with the regulations. These alliances also help them to increase their geographical presence. Therefore, the rapidly increasing mergers, and acquisitions among several throat cancer therapeutics market participants will foster market growth during the forecast period.

"Strategic alliances among vendors are resulting in the launch of advanced therapies and their quick approval. This will help to boost the global throat cancer therapeutics market growth during the forecast period," says a senior research analyst at Technavio.

Global throat cancer therapeutics market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global throat cancer therapeutics market by type (pharyngeal cancer and laryngeal cancer) and geographic regions (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

North America led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, Asia, and ROW respectively. The market growth in North America can be attributed to the strong prevalence of both pharyngeal cancer and laryngeal cancer in the US. The market in the region has also witnessed significant advances in diagnostic methods eventually leading to the early diagnosis of the indication.

