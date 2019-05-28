Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 28, 2019) - Added Capital Inc. (TSXV: AAD) ("Added Capital" or the "Company") announces that the Company has applied for and received approval from the TSX Venture Exchange to delist its common shares, with the delisting date that has taken effect at the close of business on May 23, 2019. The Company received shareholder approval for the delisting, on a majority of the minority basis, at the special meeting of its shareholders held on May 8, 2019.

About Added Capital Inc.

Added Capital Inc. is a Toronto-based financial advisory firm and merchant bank focused on small cap and microcap public companies and private companies, with a specialization in mergers and acquisitions, merchant banking investments and financial restructurings.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Michael Lerner

President, CEO and Director

Tel: 416-710-4906

Email: mlerner10@gmail.com

