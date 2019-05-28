Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 28, 2019) - Upco International Inc. (CSE: UPCO) (OTCQB: UCCPF) (FSE: U06) ("Upco") is pleased to announce it has filed its consolidated financial statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019. These documents can be accessed from the SEDAR web site at www.sedar.com.

Upco reported revenues US$267,296 (2018 - US$709,372) and a net loss of US$275,462 (2018 - net income of US$10,514) for its first quarter ended March 31, 2019.

Highlights for the quarter:

Registered with the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (FINTRAC). FINTRAC is Canada's financial intelligence unit (FIU), providing financial intelligence and compliance functions necessary to ensure the safety of Canadians and the protection of the integrity of Canada's financial system.

Signed its first agreement with SixthContinent Inc. www.sixthcontinent.com SixthContinent, with offices in San Francisco, Ca, and Milan, Italy, is the largest international platform for Shopping Cards. The company has agreements with more than 3000 leading brands (including Walmart, Apple, Amazon, Carrefour, and IKEA, Adidas and Shell Oil), and is fast becoming a major player in the expanding Social Commerce market.

