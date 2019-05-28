sprite-preloader
28.05.2019
PR Newswire

SC Johnson Comments On J&J Case Filing By OK AG Hunter

RACINE, Wisconsin, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SC Johnson's Kelly M. Semrau, Senior Vice President, Global Corporate Affairs today made the following statement in response to the Johnson & Johnson case filing by Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter.

"Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter incorrectly associated a critical part of our trademark tagline, 'A Family Company,' when referencing Johnson & Johnson in the state's opioid legal filing. SC Johnson is a separate, privately-held company and has never had any family or business connection with Johnson & Johnson. SC Johnson does not manufacture or sell pharmaceutical products. The comment does a disservice to the goodwill earned by generations of SC Johnson people and our iconic brands."

