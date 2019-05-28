Crossroads Equipment Lease & Finance: Crossroads Credit Manager Suzann Fakhoury Passes CLFP Exam

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2019 / Suzann Fakhoury, Credit Manager at Crossroads Equipment Lease and Finance, recently passed the CLFP exam, given by the Certified Lease & Finance Professional (CLFP) Foundation.

The comprehensive four part examination covers History and Purpose of Leasing, Leasing Law, Financial and Tax Accounting, Pricing, Credit and Documentation, Sales and Marketing, Funding, Operations and Customer Service, Collections, and Asset and Portfolio Management.

Along with peers from other major financial institutions, Suzann passed the rigorous 8-hour online exam, earning the designation of Certified Lease & Finance Professional, the singular standard for professionalism in the commercial equipment leasing and finance industry. This designation distinguishes Suzann within the industry as someone with exceptional reputation, experience and mastery of the CLFP Body of Knowledge.

"I feel a huge sense of accomplishment", Suzann said. "It was difficult, not just because of the length of the exam, but because of the amount of material and level of difficulty of the questions."

"I decided the best way to better serve both internal and external customers was to gain more in-depth knowledge of the entire deal process from beginning to end. Mission accomplished - what I've learned from the CLFP Body of Knowledge has already impacted my day to day operations."

Suzann has been with Crossroads Equipment Lease & Finance for 8 years, starting out as a Credit Analyst, and working in Documentation before becoming Credit Manager. She was also Operations Manager for Crossroads' Carrier Program for 2 years, before returning to Credit and Documentation.

About Crossroads Equipment Lease and Finance

Founded in 2006, Crossroads Equipment Lease & Finance is your professional partner in the transportation industry. We listen to our customers, work to understand their needs and strive to build long term business relationships by offering prompt, flexible, and tailor-made financing that preserves capital and positively impacts their business. Our expertise in underwriting, collateral evaluation and asset re-marketing facilitate solutions that maximize the competitive advantages of our customers in the market. For more information visit: https://www.crlease.com.

CLFP Foundation Adds 69 New CLFPs

The Certified Lease & Finance Professional (CLFP) Foundation is pleased to announce that 69 individuals who sat through the 8-hour online CLFP exam during the months of April and May 2019, have successfully passed. They are:

Omar Ali, CLFP - Senior Credit Analyst, Partners Capital Group, Inc.

Amanda Bialka, CLFP - Credit Analyst, Stearns Bank, N.A.-Equipment Finance Division

Kimberly Benson, CLFP - Vendor Finance Coordinator, Financial Pacific Leasing, Inc.

Melissa Boyd, CLFP - Director of Sales, U.S. Bank Equipment Finance

Rebecca Bylin, CLFP - Credit Officer, Financial Pacific Leasing, Inc.

Danielle Clawson, CLFP - Credit Officer, First American Equipment Finance

Jerald Collens, CLFP - Broker Relationship Manager - Eastern Region, Global Financial & Leasing Services, LLC

Karin Copeland, CLFP - Sourcing Specialist, 3M

Anna Cuthbert, CLFP - Assistant Vice President, Project Manager, First American Equipment Finance

Casey Cuthbert, CLFP - Assistant Vice President, Project Manager, First American Equipment Finance

Brenda Denelsbeck, CLFP - Vice President and Director of Client Support, U.S. Bank Equipment Finance

Crystal Doro, CLFP - Vice President, First American Equipment Finance

Sichao E, CLFP - Staff Accountant, ECS Financial Services, Inc.

Sean Eidle, CLFP - Business Development Manager, Oakmont Capital Services, LLC

Tracey Elfering, CLFP - Business Development Coordinator, Oakmont Capital Services, LLC

Corey Elkins, CLFP - Funding Coordinator, Financial Pacific Leasing, Inc.

Suzann Fakhoury, CLFP - Credit Manager, Crossroads Equipment Lease & Finance LLC

Clay Fischer, CLFP - Commercial Loan Officer, Sentry Bank

Janice Forgue, CLFP - Senior Manager - Assurance Services, ECS Financial Services, Inc.

Jennifer Foulds, CLFP - Documentation Specialist, Oakmont Capital Services, LLC

Roger Franco, CLFP - Sr. Manager - Product Management, Cisco Systems Capital Corporation

Siyani Fullerton, CLFP - Assistant Vice President, First American Equipment Finance

Jon Gibbs, CLFP - Assistant Vice President, First American Equipment Finance

Ryan Gilbert, CLFP - Credit Analyst, First Foundation Bank

Whitney Gross, CLFP - Assistant Vice President - Project Manager, First American Equipment Finance

Robert Harris, CLFP - Vice President, Direct Originations, Wintrust Commercial Finance

Kashif (Kash) Hassan, CLFP - Vice President, Equipment Finance, First American Equipment Finance

Eric Heft, CLFP - Assistant Vice President, U.S. Bank Equipment Finance

Julie Hoffman, CLFP - Vice President, Equipment Finance, TriState Capital Bank

Crystal Hofmeyer, CLFP - Portfolio Analytics Risk Manager, U.S. Bank Equipment Finance

Jason Hunter, CLFP Associate - Staff Accountant, ECS Financial Services, Inc.

Justin Irons, CLFP Associate - Staff Accountant, ECS Financial Services, Inc.

Ben Jacobs, CLFP - Assistant Vice President, Project Manager, First American Equipment Finance

William Kane, CLFP Associate - Assistant Vice President, First American Equipment Finance

Nathan Kary, CLFP - Credit Manager, Geneva Capital, LLC

Melissa Kaul, CLFP - Vice President, U.S. Bank Equipment Finance

Debra Kemp, CLFP - Vice President: Operations & Documentation, U.S. Bank Equipment Finance

Roderick Knoll, CLFP Associate - Partner, Marathon Commercial Capital, LLC

Nicholas Konz, CLFP - Inside Sales Account Representative, Northland Capital Financial Services, LLC

Sanzhar Kunayev, CLFP - Business Analyst, ConnectedFi

Rick Lang, CLFP - Senior Vice President, Sales Director, First Midwest Equipment Finance Co.

Elise Linn, CLFP - Business Development Officer, Oakmont Capital Services, LLC

Steven Lippa, CLFP - Assistant Vice President, Project Manager, First American Equipment Finance

Beth Maaske, CLFP - District Finance Manager, Volvo Financial Services

Adam Mancuso, CLFP Associate - Assistant Vice President - Finance Specialist, First American Equipment Finance

Jodie Masciola, CLFP - Credit Officer, Wintrust Specialty Finance

Michael McDonald, CLFP - Senior Asset Management Specialist, Stryker

Michael McElroy, CLFP - Business Development Officer, Oakmont Capital Services, LLC

Sean Meder, CLFP - Vice President of Business Development, BciCapital, Inc.

Jena Morgan, CLFP - Documentation Specialist, KLC Financial, Inc.

Matthew Nicholson, CLFP - Leasing Credit Manager, U.S. Bank Equipment Finance

Justin Norris, CLFP - Leasing Officer, First Utah Bank

Kevin O'Connor, CLFP - Sales Supervisor, Beacon Funding Corporation

Jerome Orze, CLFP Associate - Staff Accountant, ECS Financial Services, Inc.

Kenneth Ouellette, Jr., CLFP - Senior Vice President and Credit Risk Officer, U.S. Bank Equipment Finance

Melanie Pedersen, CLFP - VP - Director of Customer Service and Default Management, U.S. Bank Equipment Finance

Randall Petersen, CLFP - Business Development, KLC Financial, Inc.

Karen Pomazal, CLFP - Senior Vice President, Marketing, First American Equipment Finance

Thomas Radcliff, CLFP - Sr. Purchasing Agent, Physicians Mutual Insurance Company

Larry Scherzer, CLFP - Global Leader Strategy and Product Development, Cisco Systems Capital Corporation

Molly Simon, CLFP - Vice President and Senior Corporate Counsel, U.S. Bank Equipment Finance

Ricardo Sondakh-Dorantes, CLFP - Relationship Manager, UniFi Equipment Finance, Inc.

Amanda Town, CLFP - Credit Analyst, Oakmont Capital Services, LLC

Skii VonDracek, CLFP - Operations Manager, U.S. Bank Equipment Finance

Nate Wallenhorst, CLFP - Assistant Vice President - Program Manager, First American Equipment Finance

Garett Wilhite, CLFP Associate - Staff Accountant, ECS Financial Services, Inc.

Chelsea Wood Thurn, CLFP - VP, Funding Manager, Wintrust Specialty Finance

Luanne Woods, CLFP - Vendor Service Manager, UniFi Equipment Finance, Inc.

Kara Ziegler, CLFP Associate - Staff Accountant, ECS Financial Services, Inc.

Mr. Harris attended the ALFP hosted by Wintrust Specialty Finance in Irvine, CA and stated, "Going through the ALFP course and the CLFP exam was such a great experience. The material covers a wide range of topics about all aspects of the equipment leasing business; I highly recommend the class and test for anyone involved in the industry. I chose to pursue the CLFP designation so that I could challenge myself, while also learning how to better serve my company and clients. I believe that by increasing my knowledge base specific to the leasing industry, I have improved my ability to bring value to all constituents involved in the process from origination to funding to portfolio management."

The CLFP designation identifies an individual as a knowledgeable professional to employers, clients, customers, and peers in the equipment finance industry. There are currently 754 active Certified Lease & Finance Professionals and Associates. For more information, visit http://www.CLFPFoundation.org.

