Uniroyal Global Engineered Products, Inc.: Uniroyal Global Engineered Products to Present at the 9th Annual LD Micro Invitational

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2019 / Uniroyal Global Engineered Products, Inc. (OTCQB: UNIR), a leading global provider of vinyl-coated fabrics and soft trim technologies serving the automotive, recreational, industrial, contract, hospitality and healthcare markets, announced today that it will be presenting at the 9th annual LD Micro Invitational on Tuesday, June 4th at 8:20 AM PST/11:20 AM EST at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, CA. Uniroyal Global President Howard Curd and Executive Vice President Mike Raines will be presenting, as well as meeting with investors.

"This year's Invitational will showcase some of the most unique names in the financial world, from early-stage start-ups to well-established names on the national exchanges" stated Chris Lahiji, while waiting in the longest TSA line in history. "Even though LD has emerged as one of the largest and most influential organizations in the space, our focus has never deviated from showcasing some of the more interesting businesses in the world to our ever growing community."

The LD Micro Invitational will take place June 4th and 5th in Los Angeles, at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel, will feature 230 companies, and will be attended by over 1,000 individuals.

View Uniroyal Global's profile here: http://www.ldmicro.com/profile/unir

News Compliments of Accesswire

About Uniroyal Global Engineered Products, Inc.:

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products, Inc. (UNIR) is a leading manufacturer of vinyl coated fabrics that are durable, stain resistant, cost-effective alternatives to leather, cloth and other synthetic fabric coverings. Uniroyal Global Engineered Products, Inc.'s revenue in 2016 was derived 65% from the automotive industry and approximately 35% from the recreational, industrial, indoor and outdoor furnishings, hospitality and health care markets. Our primary brand names include Naugahyde, BeautyGard, Flameblocker, Spirit Millennium, Ambla, Amblon, Velbex, Cirroflex, Plastolene and Vynide.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space.

What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into several influential events annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and micro-cap universe.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

Contact:

Vic Allgeier

TTC Group

646-290-6400

vic@ttcominc.com

SOURCE: Uniroyal Global Engineered Products, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/546834/Uniroyal-Global-Engineered-Products-to-Present-at-the-9th-Annual-LD-Micro-Invitational