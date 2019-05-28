SS8 5G Lawful Intercept and Intelligence for Data and Voice, Internet of Things and high bandwidth services

As the wireless networks transition to 5th Generation, with new radio and core components, SS8, a leading provider of Lawful Intercept platforms, is presenting two sessions for the global community to learn about the deployment experience and impacts to Law Enforcement.

We have two distinguished presenters, with Dr. Cemal Dikman, CTO, SS8 Networks and Dr. Keith Bhatia, COO, SS8 Networks, both of whom have over 20 years of network and deployment experience. They are presenting the impacts of bandwidth and new deployment architectures for fast transition to 5G as well as how to manage bandwidth with services like IPTV, Netflix, YouTube, etc. They will also discuss planning requirements for voice or video management from these networks. This session is for the Law Enforcement, Public Safety, and Government Intelligence Community. For the wider audience, the presenters will focus on very large-scale systems for lawful interception in the 5G networks and will provide examples of pitfalls that can occur while deploying these systems.

SS8 is a leader in providing lawful intercept and lawful intelligence solutions and has been at the cutting edge of deployments in North America, Europe, Middle East, Asia and Japan. We are sharing our experiences and learnings with the global practitioners through the ISS World Training events and other forums that critical technologists attend.

"SS8 continues to provide the lawful enforcement community with technology that allows them to keep up and stay ahead of serious and organized crime groups," said Dr. Keith Bhatia, Chief Operating Officer. "We are very grateful for our customers and do everything we can to help them Save Lives in our global world."

SS8 captures the data for Suspects of Interest, Devices of Interest and provides this in an easily consumable monitoring center platform. SS8 provides Investigators with all the information required to meet the Lawful Intercept orders.

SS8 continues to innovate and lead the market in technology deployments and solutions for our global customers.

About SS8 Networks

SS8, a network intelligence company, provides solutions to help customers quickly identify, track and investigate devices and subjects of interest. By generating, storing and recursively analyzing high-definition metadata records and content extracted from network packets, SS8 customers gain unprecedented intelligence for investigating what matters most. SS8 is trusted by six of the largest intelligence agencies, eight of the 14 largest communications providers and five of the largest systems integrators. Visit www.ss8.com or follow us on Twitter @SS8.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190528005763/en/

Contacts:

Joel Roy

Jroy@SS8.com