Unity Metals Corp.: Unity Commences Phase Two Program at Hewitt Point

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2019 / Unity Metals Corp. ("Unity" or the "Company") (TSXV: UTY) is pleased to announce the commencement of a phase two prospecting program on the Hewitt Point Claims, which form part of the Company's Phillips Arm Gold Project. The purpose of the program is to follow up on favourable results from the phase one program, completed in Q1 of this year. The most significant results from the Q1 program were three chip samples, taken at the Hewitt Point adit, which assayed greater than 10g/ton Au. In addition, and most significantly, hole HW19-04, drilled with a Shaw portable drill, produced a 2.06m (0 - 2.06m) interval that assayed 6.18g/t Au and 8.1g/t Ag. (For more information see the Company's news release of May 20, 2019.)

The four-man prospecting crew will spend seven days mapping and sampling the Hewitt Point shear. The Company plans to extend the drilling of hole HW19-04 and complete additional holes at the adit, designed to determine the dimensions of any subsurface mineralization. In competent rock, Shaw drills can be expected to reach depths of up to 11m. In addition, the field crew will examine the NW extent of the vein with additional short hole drilling. While the primary focus at Phillips Arm continues to be the FB Zone, strong results from the initial program have necessitated a detailed investigation of the Hewitt Point adit and shear.

About the Company

Unity Metals Corp. is a Vancouver-based gold exploration company. The Company controls a 100% interest in the Margurete Gold Project, which covers 678 hectares of mineral claims, located in the Phillips Arm gold camp, approximately 200 kilometers northwest of Vancouver in southwest British Columbia, Vancouver Mining Division. The project is on trend with the historic Doratha Morton and Alexandria gold mines, which were active in the late 1800's. The Margurete project was last explored in 2015 with property-wide prospecting, mapping and rock chip sampling run in parallel with a targeted diamond drilling program. The primary target at the Margurete Gold Project is the FB Zone, where Falconbridge drilled multiple gold bearing intervals at shallow depths. For more information, please visit www.unitymetalscorp.com.

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Peter Born, P. Geo., a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101.

