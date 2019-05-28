Technology produces novel heavy chain-only antibodies for bi-specific, single domain antibodies or CAR-Ts

Harbour BioMed today announced a worldwide multi-year license agreement with a Top-Ten, global pharmaceutical leader in immunology and immuno-oncology to discover, develop, and commercialize biologic therapeutics using Harbour's patented HCAb transgenic mouse platform. The HCAb platform generates novel, fully human heavy chain only antibodies to accelerate the discovery and development of advanced biologic therapeutics, especially single domain antibodies, bi-specific and multi-specific antibodies, and CAR-Ts.

"Drug discovery in the burgeoning fields of immuno-oncology and immunotherapy is relying increasingly on advanced biological approaches to selectively attack one or more immune targets and modulate the immune system to treat cancer and other diseases," said Dr. Jingsong Wang, CEO of Harbour BioMed. "The HCAb platform is emerging as a powerful technology to enable next generation biologic discovery for our internal portfolio and a select group of licensing partners. This new license agreement, with one of the world's leading pharmaceutical companies, is a significant endorsement of our approach."

Under the terms of the agreement, Harbour BioMed will receive an upfront payment and will be further eligible to receive a combination of development and sales related milestone payments and royalties. Specific financial details were not disclosed. Harbour BioMed signed the non-exclusive license through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Harbour Antibodies HCAb BV.

About Harbour BioMed

Harbour BioMed is a global biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapeutics in the fields of Immuno-Oncology and Inflammatory Diseases. The company's discovery and development programs are centered around its two patented transgenic mouse platforms (Harbour Mice) for generating fully human monoclonal antibodies. The company is building its proprietary pipeline through internal discovery research, collaboration with co-discovery and co-development partners, and acquisition of innovative preclinical and clinical stage assets that strategically fit its internal portfolio. For more information, visit www.harbourbiomed.com.

About Harbour Mice Technology

Harbour Mice technology consists of two fully human transgenic mouse platforms that can produce both full-length human IgG molecules (H2L2) and heavy chain only human IgG molecules (HCAb). The Harbour Mice technology is owned by Harbour Antibodies H2L2 BV and Harbour Antibodies HCAb BV, which are subsidiaries of Harbour BioMed.

