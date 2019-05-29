Alveo Land Wins the Prestigious Global Brands Magazine Awards 2019

LONDON, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alveo Land, the high-end residential brand of Ayala Land, bags the 'Best Real Estate Brand' in the Philippines this year for its revolutionary living solutions and well-planned communities.

Global Brands Magazine (GBM) is one of the world's most admired brand publications, devoted to news and opinions on brands that are shaping the future of their industry. The UK-based magazine provides its readers with the latest news and information on 'best-in-class' brands across the globe. Each year, GBM develops a series of awards for companies that have stood out among their industry leaders, demonstrating exceptional service and unique vision.

Alveo Land is committed to providing high quality living and working spaces in the Philippines, driven by foresight, excellence, commitment, and an inherent passion and drive for innovation.

Robert Lao, President of Alveo Land, "On behalf of Alveo Land, it is truly an honour to be recognized as one of the best brands in the industry. We have always aimed to set a high bar for ourselves, and this much-valued acknowledgement can only inspire us to achieve even greater milestones in the future.

We also owe this success and gratitude to our clients, for recognizing and appreciating what we do. As we celebrate our 17th year, we are proud of just how much Alveo has grown as a brand and as a company. Most of all, this award is all the more special as it recognizes the collective efforts of the entire TEAM ALVEO, who helped build what we have become today."

About Alveo Land

Alveo Land sets the benchmark for innovation in Philippine real estate today.

Armed with sharper foresight, unparalleled excellence, and total commitment, Alveo prides itself on creating master-planned living and working solutions that enhance the total customer experience. Its unique portfolio of vibrant neighbourhoods, ground-breaking living solutions, and master planned communities nurture individuals and hard-earned investments with a singular vision: giving you a place for living and working well.

Alveo is a residential brand of Ayala Land, the Philippines' leading developer of sustainable estates offering a diverse mix of quality residential and commercial developments that support local economic growth.

About Global Brands Magazine

Global Brands Magazine is the one of the world's best branding publications. The magazine provides the reader with up-to-date news, reviews, polls on brands across the globe. The Magazine is headquartered in England.

