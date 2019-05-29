sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 29.05.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 607 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

20,76 Euro		-0,70
-3,26 %
WKN: A2AF88 ISIN: GB00BYQ0HV16 Ticker-Symbol: B11 
Aktie:
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BLUE PRISM GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BLUE PRISM GROUP PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
20,80
21,32
28.05.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BLUE PRISM GROUP PLC
BLUE PRISM GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BLUE PRISM GROUP PLC20,76-3,26 %