Regulatory News:

Sensorion (Paris:ALSEN) (FR0012596468 ALSEN) a pioneering clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which specialises in the development of novel therapies to restore, treat and prevent inner ear diseases such as hearing loss, tinnitus and vertigo held its combined general meeting on May 28, 2019.

The Combined Ordinary and Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting, held in Paris on May 28, 2019, under the chairmanship of Patrick Langlois, adopted the resolutions submitted to the vote of the general meeting, including the approval of the 2018 company financial statements and the renewal of delegations and financial authorizations (with the exception of resolution 20 concerning the authorization of a capital increase reserved for employees participating in a PEE, "Plan Epargne d'Entreprise", company' saving plan).

Patrick Langlois introduced the session by indicating that the year 2018 was marked by an important increase in research and development spending due to the progression of SENS-111 clinical trial in acute unilateral vestibulopathy (AUV) and the start of the phase 2 SENS-401 in Sudden Sensorineural Hearing Loss (SSNHL).

As a reminder of the press release of May 27th, 2019, the recent signature of the partnership framework agreement with Institut Pasteur on gene therapy programs targeting hearing loss was mentioned.

Finally, in order to meet the Company's cash requirements and ensure going concern, it was reminded that the company was actively seeking financing from institutional investors as well as from public and private entities. financial institutions for grants and or repayable advances relating to the Company's research programs.

The main events expected for 2019 are summarized below and appear in the presentation of the general assembly available on the website.

Events Expected

Timing Clinical results on phase 2 SENS-11 AUV H2 2019 Intermediate phase 2 read out in SENS-401 SSNHL H2 2019 Follow up of preclinical studies with Cochlear H2 2019 Starting preclinical studies in Gene therapy programs H2 2019

About Sensorion

Sensorion is a pioneering clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which specializes in the development of novel therapies to restore, treat and prevent inner ear diseases such as hearing loss, vertigo and tinnitus. Our clinical-stage portfolio includes two phase 2 products: Seliforant (SENS-111) under investigation for acute unilateral vestibulopathy and Arazasetron (SENS-401) for sudden sensorineural hearing loss (SSNHL). We have built a unique R&D technology platform to expand our understanding of the physiopathology and etiology of inner ear related diseases enabling us to select the best targets and modalities for drug candidates. We also identify biomarkers to improve diagnosis and treatment of these underserved illnesses.

We are uniquely placed through our platforms and pipeline of potential therapeutics to make a lasting positive impact on hundreds of thousands of people with inner ear related disorders; a significant global unmet need in medicine today.

www.sensorion-pharma.com

Label: SENSORION

ISIN: FR0012596468

Mnemonic: ALSEN

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Sensorion and its business. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that Sensorion considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will be verified, which statements are subject to numerous risks, including the risks set forth in the Document de référence registration document filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF- French Financial Market Authority) on September 6, 2017 under n°R.17-062 and to the development of economic conditions, financial markets and the markets in which Sensorion operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Sensorion or not currently considered material by Sensorion. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause actual results, financial conditions, performance or achievements of Sensorion to be materially different from such forward-looking statements.

This press release and the information that it contains do not constitute an offer to sell or subscribe for, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for, Sensorion shares in any country. The communication of this press release in certain countries may constitute a violation of local laws and regulations. Any recipient of this press release must inform oneself of any such local restrictions and comply therewith.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190528005801/en/

Contacts:

Sensorion

Nawal Ouzren

CEO

contact@sensorion-pharma.com

Tel: +33 467 207 730

Catherine Leveau

Financial communication

catherine.leveau@sensorion-pharma.com

Tel: +33 467 207 730