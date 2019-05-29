COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

29 MAY 2019

RICHEMONT'S 2019 ANNUAL REPORT NOW AVAILABLE ONLINE

Richemont announces the publication of its annual report and accounts for the year ended 31 March 2019. The report is available for download from the Richemont website at www.richemont.com/investor-relations/reports (http://www.richemont.com/investor-relations/reports)

Regarding the year under review, the report reflects the information contained in the Richemont annual results announcement issued on 17 May 2019, as well as the audited consolidated financial statements which were posted on the Group's website the same day. The report also contains the audited Company financial statements and Compensation Report.

The report will be mailed at the end of June to parties who have requested it. Only the printed report is definitive. The report may be obtained from the Company's registered office at the address below or by contacting the Company via the website at www.richemont.com/group/contact (http://www.richemont.com/group/contact)

In South Africa, the report may be obtained directly from the Depository Agent at the following address: Computershare Investor Services Proprietary Limited, Rosebank Towers, 15 Biermann Avenue, Rosebank, Johannesburg, 2196, South Africa.

The official notice for the 2019 annual general meeting and the definitive resolutions to be considered by shareholders will be published on the Group's website and in the Swiss Gazette on or around 17 July 2019.

Corporate calendar

The Group's trading update for the quarter ended 30 June 2019 will be published on Thursday, 18 July 2019. The annual general meeting will be held on Wednesday, 11 September 2019 in Geneva.

About Richemont

Richemont owns a portfolio of leading international 'Maisons' which are recognised for their distinctive heritage, craftsmanship and creativity. The Group operates in four business areas: Jewellery Maisons, namely Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels; Specialist Watchmakers, namely A. Lange & Söhne, Baume & Mercier, IWC Schaffhausen, Jaeger-LeCoultre, Officine Panerai, Piaget, Roger Dubuis and Vacheron Constantin; Online Distributors, namely YOOX NET-A-PORTER GROUP (NET-A-PORTER, MR PORTER, YOOX, THE OUTNET) and Watchfinder & Co.; and Other, mostly Fashion & Accessories Maisons, including Alfred Dunhill, Azzedine Alaïa, Chloé, Montblanc and Peter Millar.

Richemont 'A' shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, Richemont's primary listing, and are included in the Swiss Market Index ('SMI') of leading stocks. Richemont South African Depositary Receipts are listed in Johannesburg, Richemont's secondary listing.

Contacts

Media enquiries

Sophie Cagnard

pressoffice@cfrinfo.net; +41 22 721 3507

richemont@teneobluerubicon.com

Analyst enquiries

James Fraser

investor.relations@cfrinfo.net; +41 22 721 3003

Investor enquiries

Sophie Cagnard

investor.relations@cfrinfo.net; +41 22 721 3003

Further information available at

www.richemont.com/investor-relations (http://www.richemont.com/investor-relations)

www.richemont.com/media-cfr/company-announcements (http://www.richemont.com/media-cfr/company-announcements)

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA

50, Chemin de la Chênaie | Case Postale 30 | 1293 Bellevue | Geneva | Switzerland

Telephone +41 (0)22 721 3500

www.richemont.com (http://www.richemont.com)