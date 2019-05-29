sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 29.05.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 607 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

8,58 Euro		+0,18
+2,14 %
WKN: 883035 ISIN: US8816242098 Ticker-Symbol: TEV 
Aktie:
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,54
8,587
08:21
8,56
8,58
08:21
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD
TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD8,58+2,14 %