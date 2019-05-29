The Disciplinary Committee of Nasdaq Stockholm has found that MaxFastigheter i Sverige AB ("MaxFastigheter" or the "Company") has breached the regulations of Nasdaq First North (the "Rulebook") and has therefore ordered MaxFastigheter to pay a fine of three annual fees, corresponding to an amount of SEK 526,691. The Disciplinary Committee finds that the Company has breached item 4.1 in the Rulebook in several respects and on several occasions, e.g. by publishing a press release about property acquisitions without including information that would have enabled a complete and correct assessment of the acquisitions, by not disclosing inside information about several of the Company's property acquisitions as soon as possible, and by selectively providing inside information. The Disciplinary Committee further finds that the breaches committed by the Company shows that the Company's capacity in terms of information disclosure has been inadequate. MaxFastigheter has thus not fulfilled the requirements in item 2.2.4 of the Rulebook at the time of these breaches. The Disciplinary Committee considers the breaches serious and has decided that the sanction should be a fine corresponding to three annual fees. A detailed description of the matter and the Disciplinary Committee's decision is available at: http://business.nasdaq.com/list/Rules-and-Regulations/european-surveillance/disc iplinary-processes/decisions-and-sanctions/stockholm-2019.html Please see the attached document for a Swedish version of the decision. An English version of the decision will be made available as soon as possible. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=727119