PJSC RusHydro (HYDR) PJSC RusHydro: Notice of renewal of RusHydro's certificate 29-May-2019 / 08:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer / publisher is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Notice of renewal of RusHydro's certificate PJSC RusHydro (ticker symbol: MOEX, LSE: HYDR; OTCQX: RSHYY) informs that its certificate of registration of hazardous industrial facilities No.A66-02932 of May 13, 2019 issued by the Yenisei division of the Federal Service for Ecological, Technological and Atomic Supervision has been renewed. The Company has been informed about the renewal on May 28, 2019. About RusHydro RusHydro Group is one of Russia's largest generating companies. RusHydro is the leading producer of renewable energy in Russia with over 400 generating facilities in Russia and abroad. The company also manages a number of R&D, engineering and electricity retail companies. Group's thermal assets are operated by subsidiary - RAO Energy System of East in the Far East of Russia. Total electricity generation capacity of the Group is 39.4 GW, heat capacity - 18.9 thousand GCal/h. Russian Federation owns 60.6% in RusHydro, the rest is held by other institutional and individual shareholders (over 360,000). The company's stock is traded on Moscow Exchange (MOEX), and included in MSCI EM - MSCI Russia indexes. Company's GDRs in the IOB section of LSE, ADRs - in OTCQX. For more information: Investor Relations Department Tel. +7 (495) 225 3232 ext. 1607, 1319, 1304 ir@rushydro.ru The information in this press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of PJSC "RusHydro" ("RusHydro"). One can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "expect", "believe", "anticipate", "plan", "aim", "target", "forecast", "project", "should", "estimate", "intend", "will", "could", "may" or "might", the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. We wish to caution you that these statements are only predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially from these statements. We do not intend to update these statements to reflect events and circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Many factors could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements, including, among others, general economic and political conditions, our competitive environment, risks associated with operating in Russia and rapid technological and market changes in our industries, as well as many other risks specifically related to RusHydro and its operations. ISIN: US7821834048, RU000A0JPKH7 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: HYDR LEI Code: 2534005TJN9DX4YWVT97 OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information Sequence No.: 8847 EQS News ID: 816971 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 29, 2019 02:15 ET (06:15 GMT)