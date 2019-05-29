Change in Valmet's investor relations

Valmet Oyj's press release on May 29, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. EET

Calle Loikkanen will leave his position as Director, Investor Relations latest on August 31, 2019 to take up a new position outside Valmet. He has worked in Valmet's investor relations since 2013. The recruitment process for Calle's successor will commence the soonest.

"Calle has successfully led Valmet's investor relations work since 2016. Under Calle's leadership our investor relations work has strengthened further and received many domestic and international acknowledgments. We wish Calle all the best, when he now moves into new challenges outside Valmet," says Kari Saarinen, CFO at Valmet.

