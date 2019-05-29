ADVA Optical Networking SE: SANReN selects ADVA FSP 3000 with ALM fiber monitoring solution

Flexible, energy-efficient, high-bandwidth technology brings hyperscale capacity to South African research and education network

Pretoria, South Africa. May 29, 2019. ADVAin combination with ADVA ALM fiber monitoring technology to create a robust, high-capacity nationwide research and education (R&E) network. Featuring ADVA's dynamic ROADM technology and QuadFlexTM line cards optimized for maximum flexibility and efficiency, the solution will bring high-bandwidth connectivity to universities and research institutions across South Africa. The new infrastructure will provide students and scientists with vital high-speed services, enabling collaboration with national and global partners and significantly boosting research productivity.

"When it came to upgrading to a coherent, high-bandwidth network, the ADVA FSP 3000 was the ideal solution. It offers excellent performance and superb levels of efficiency for both space and power. With ROADM flexibility and the ADVA ALM providing complete fiber network visibility, this solution will empower us to meet the needs of researchers, educators and students now and in years to come," said Leon Staphorst, director, SANReN. "With this deployment, we're empowering scientists and academics across the country to go further than ever before. Such an enormous increase in broadband capacity will enable them to push the boundaries of discovery, utilize advanced applications and collaborate with peers in innovative new ways."

Built on the ADVA FSP 3000, one of the most compact and efficient optical transport solutions in the industry, the new network provides a flexible platform, supporting software-defined transmission schemes and scaling for future capacity requirements. Key features include flexgrid with colorless and directionless ROADM technology. SANReN's fiber plant will be monitored in real time by the ADVA ALM for highest network availability and service reliability. SANReN is also leveraging ADVA's network management technology for operational simplicity and complete control of the entire infrastructure. ADVA's Elite partner NEC XON is also playing an instrumental role in the project, ensuring that the technology is successfully tested, implemented and maintained.

"SANReN chose our technology because of the advantages it offers in terms of capacity, energy efficiency and density of design. Fast, reliable connectivity is an essential tool for today's R&E institutions. Together with our partner NEC XON, we're helping to give academics and scientists throughout South Africa access to high-bandwidth applications and enhanced data sharing, creating invaluable opportunities for research teams," said Günter Landers, sales director, Africa, ADVA. "We've created a solution that meets all of SANReN's demands. Our network management solution greatly simplifies the provisioning, monitoring and reporting of network operations and our ALM fiber assurance technology will be key to providing always-on availability."

"By working closely with SANReN and the ADVA team, we're ensuring that every aspect of this deployment is smooth and straightforward. Our dedicated local team will also provide ongoing support to make sure South Africa's R&E centers receive the full value of the new technology," said Ross Templeton, GM, networking, NEC XON. "What makes this project special is that it's an ecologically sound solution. The small footprint and low energy consumption of the ADVA FSP 3000 coupled with the in-service monitoring of the ADVA ALM ensures that SANReN's increased capacity goes hand in hand with improved sustainability. By reducing truck rolls and tackling carbon footprint, we're helping to create value both now and in the future."

