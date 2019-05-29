Hitachi Ltd Corporate Communications Tel: +81-3-3258-1111

TOKYO, May 29, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Hitachi Rail STS S.p.A has agreed with Trentino Trasporti S.p.A to carry out Proof of Concept (PoC) of a new digital ticketing solution for the public transportation operated by Trentino Trasporti including Trento-Male-Mezzana Railway and buses in the vicinity of Trento, Italy.The new digital ticketing solution is designed to use mobile phones as tickets leveraging Hitachi group's experience of ticketing solution and digital technology.This solution can bring substantial benefit to the passengers to enjoy more comfortable end-to-end journey without relying on a paper ticket or smart card tap in/ tap out on validators. The solution also helps operator to reduce investment and maintenance costs for ticket vending machines or validators.Hitachi Rail STS has a plan to officially launch the service for public transportation in Trentino after PoC. Once the new ticketing solution is approved by Trentino Trasporti and herewith the related accreditation is formally closed, Hitachi Rail STS will start selling tickets for the public transportation system of the Autonomous Trento's province receiving a revenue share on the sold tickets base.Trento's autonomous Province spokesman said:"Hitachi will implement their own solution, which will be integrated with the MITT in accordance to the guidelines descripted into the technical documentation. The new ticketing system and the accreditation to sell digital tickets into Trento's autonomous Province will confer to Hitachi a higher visibility and strength into the market of the digital ticketing by delivering a strong message of presence."Christian Andi, President EMEA BU of Hitachi Rail STS, said:"Having worked closely with such a "forward-thinking" customer for many years, we are delighted to have received this accreditation of PoC. The new digital ticketing solution would provide benefit for both passengers and operators. We look forward to continue our close partnership with Trentino Trasporti and keep their services on the forefront of passenger-friendly travel experience."Trentino Trasporti is infrastructure owner and operator of Trento-Male-Mezzana Railway, Urban/Extra-urban buses and cableway in Trentino. Hitachi rail STS has delivered the signallig system for The Trento-Male-Mezzana Railway in 2002. The Trento-Male-Mezzana Railway is connecting the center of Trentino and the area of Dolomiti ski resort among mountains.MITT is existing ticketing system of Trentino Trasporti. MITT stands for "Mobilita Integrata Trasporti del Trentino". Passengers can travel with paper ticket, smart card and QR code based mobile app.About Hitachi, Ltd.Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, delivers innovations that answer society's challenges, combining its operational technology, information technology, and products/systems. The company's consolidated revenues for fiscal 2017 (ended March 31, 2018) totaled 9,368.6 billion yen ($88.4 billion). The Hitachi Group is an innovation partner for the IoT era, and it has approximately 307,000 employees worldwide. Through collaborative creation with customers, Hitachi is deploying Social Innovation Business using digital technologies in a broad range of sectors, including Power/Energy, Industry/Distribution/Water, Urban Development, and Finance/Social Infrastructure/Healthcare. For more information on Hitachi, please visit the company's website at http://www.hitachi.com.Source: Hitachi, Ltd.Contact:Copyright 2019 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.