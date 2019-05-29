PJSC RusHydro (HYDR) PJSC RusHydro: Results of the Board of Directors Meeting on May 24, 2019 29-May-2019 / 09:04 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer / publisher is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Results of the Board of Directors Meeting on May 24, 2019 PJSC RusHydro (ticker symbol: MOEX, LSE: HYDR; OTCQX: RSHYY) announces that the Company's Board of Directors held a meeting in absentia on May 24, 2019. Resolutions passed on Items of the agenda: Item 1: Inclusion of the candidates for election to the management and supervisory bodies of the Company. The resolution adopted: 1. To add to the list of candidates for election to the Board of Directors of the Company at the annual General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company for 2018, approved by resolution of the Board of Directors of the Company on April 4, 2019 (Minutes No. 286 dated April 5, 2019), the candidates specified in Schedule No. 1 to the Minutes. 2. To include in the list of candidates for election to the lnternal Audit Commission of the Company at the annual General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company for 2018 the candidates specified in Schedule No. 2 to the Minutes. Item 2: On approval of the agenda of the Company's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. The resolution adopted: To approve the agenda of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held based on the results of 2018: 1) Approval of the Company's Annual Report for 2018. 2) Approval of the Company's annual accounting (financial) statements by the results of 2018. 3) Approval of the Company's profits distribution based on the results of 2018. 4) On payment of dividends, the time and form of payment of dividends based on the results of operations in 2018, and establishment of the date as of which the persons entitled to dividends are determined. 5) On payment of remuneration for work as a part of the Board of Directors to the members of the Board of Directors of the Company who are not public officials in the amount specified by the internal documents of the Company. 6) On payment of remuneration for work as part of the lnternal Audit Commission to the members of the lnternal Audit Commission of the Company who are not public officials in the amount specified by the internal documents of the Company. 7) Election of members of the Board of Directors of the Company. 8) Election of members of the Internal Audit Commission of the Company. 9) Approval of the Company's Auditor. 10) Approval of the Company's Articles of Association in the new edition. 11) Approval of the Regulation on the Internal Audit Commission of the Company in the new edition. 12. Approval of the Regulation on the procedure for convening and holding a General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company in the new edition. 13. Approval of the Regulation on the procedure for convening and holding the meetings of the Board of Directors of the Company in the new edition. 14. Approval of the Regulation on the Company's Management Board in the new edition. 15. Approval of the Regulation on payment of remunerations and compensations to the members of the Board of Directors of the Company in the new edition. Item 3: On pre-approval of the Company's Annual Report for 2018. The resolution adopted: To pre-approve the Company's Annual report for 2018 in accordance with the Draft Annual Report included in the materials prepared for the Meeting* and to submit the same for approval of the Company's Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders. Item 4: On the consideration of annual accounting (financial) statements of the Company based on the results of 2018. The resolution adopted: Recommend that the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company adopt the following resolution: To approve the Company's annual accounting (financial) statements based on the results of 2018 included in the materials prepared for the Meeting*. Item 5: On recommendations for the annual General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company concerning: Approval of the Company's profit distribution based on the results of 2018. The resolution adopted: To pre-approve and recommend that the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company approve the following distribution of profits (losses) of the Company based on the results of 2018: (mln. RUB) Retained earnings (loss) of the reporting period 36,725.6 To be distributed on: the Reserve Fund 1,836.3 Development of the Company 18,970.8 Dividends 15,918.5 Item 6: On recommendations for the annual General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company concerning: On payment of dividends, the time and form of payment of dividends based on the results of operations in 2018, and establishment of the date as of which the persons entitled to dividends are determined. The resolution adopted: Recommend that the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company adopt the following resolution: To pay dividends on ordinary shares of the Company based on the results of 2018 in the amount of RUB 0.0367388 per one share. Form of payment of dividends: monetary. To establish July 09, 2019 (the 11th day from the date of the decision to pay dividends) as the date on which the persons entitled to receive dividends shall be determined. The dividend payment period for a nominee holder or beneficial owner that is a professional participant in the securities market registered in the Company's shareholder register shall not exceed 10 business days, and for other persons registered in the Company's shareholder register, it shall not exceed 25 business days from the date when the persons entitled to dividends are determined. Item 7: On recommendations for the annual General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company concerning: On payment of remuneration for work as a part of the Board of Directors to the members of the Board of Directors of the Company who are not public officials in the amount specified by the internal documents of the Company. The resolution adopted: Recommend that the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company adopt the following resolution: To pay remuneration to the members of the Board of Directors based on their work in the Board of Directors during the period from June 27, 2018, to June 28, 2019, in the amount, as per the procedure, and within the term specified by the Resolution on the Payment of Remunerations and Compensations to the Members of the Board of Directors of RusHydro approved by the decision of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company dated June 26, 2017 (Minutes No. 16 dated June 27, 2017). Item 8: On recommendations for the annual General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company concerning: On payment of remuneration for work as a part of the lnternal Audit Commission to the members of the lnternal Audit Commission of the Company who are not public officials in the amount specified by the internal documents of the Company. The resolution adopted: Recommend that the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company adopt the following resolution: To pay remuneration to the members of the lnternal Audit Commission based on their work in the lnternal Audit Commission during the period from June 27, 2018, to June 28, 2019, in the amount, as per the procedure, and within the term specified by the Resolution on Remunerations and Compensations to the Members of the lnternal Audit Commission of RusHydro, approved by the decision of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company, dated June 26, 2017 (Minutes No. 16 dated June 27, 2017). Item 9: On recommendations to the annual General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company on the candidate for the Company's Auditor. The resolution adopted: Recommend that the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company adopt the following resolution: To approve Joint Stock Company PricewaterhouseCoopers Audit (OGRN 1027700148431) as the Auditor of PJSC RusHydro. Item 10: On recommendations for the annual General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company concerning: Approval of the Company's Articles of Association in the new edition. The resolution adopted: Recommend that the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company adopt the following resolution: To approve the Articles of Association of PJSC RusHydro in the new edition in accordance with the Draft Articles of Association included in the materials prepared for the Meeting*. Item 11: On recommendations for the annual General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company concerning: Approval of the Regulation on the lnternal Audit Commission of the Company in the new edition. The resolution adopted: Recommend that the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company adopt the following resolution: To approve the Regulation on the lnternal Audit Commission of PJSC RusHydro in the new edition in accordance with the Draft Regulation on the lnternal Audit Commission included in the materials prepared for the Meeting*. Item 12: On recommendations for the annual General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company concerning: Approval of the Regulation on the procedure for convening and holding the General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company in the new edition. The resolution adopted: Recommend that the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company adopt the following resolution: To approve the Regulation on the procedure for convening and holding a General Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC RusHydro in the new edition in accordance with

