Splash Worldwide Targets the Future with Ukraine Expansion and New Development Centre of Excellence in London

LONDON and KIEV, Ukraine, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leaders from global creative technology company Splash Worldwide are very proud to announce the immediate launch of a new office in Kiev, Ukraine, as well as the opening of a powerful development centre in London.

By partnering with global digital solutions company Ciklum, Splash has quickly and efficiently launched its presence in Ukraine around a highly accomplished team of developers. In its Kiev location, Splash welcomes Senior Backend Developer Denys Chmeliuk, Senior Frontend Developer Dmytro Demchenko, QA Automation Engineer Igor Vladymorov, Frontend Developer Vyacheslav Khomitskyi, and Backend Developer Aleksandr Babich.

To fully leverage these robust resources in service of Splash and its clientele, Solutions Architect Matthew Tomich has joined the company to build and manage its new Technology Centre of Excellence in London. Also vital to this groundbreaking London team are Product Owners Greg Machray and Chris Perry, UX Designer Borja Portos, and Lead Developer Zoltan Nagy - all of whom recently joined Splash.

According to Splash's Chief Technology Officer Ben Terry, "Many of our clients are actively creating, optimizing and distributing marketing content into various regions across multiple continents. As such, our extended development capabilities spanning workflow and automation technology, insight and analytics, are already benefiting our clients on an international scale."

"We are also prioritizing the development of the next generation of our proprietary software platform through these new resources," Terry continued. "As a result, these efforts will soon begin delivering seamless new technology experiences for our clients in ways that are sure to heighten their marketing effectiveness and efficiency."

"Through our daily client interactions, as well as our Dynamic Content Optimisation studies and Thinkfast events, we are seeing great demand for simplifying the processes and technologies behind media asset creation and delivery," added Splash CEO Paul Stonebridge. "These new investments in Kiev and London are critical to our strategy as innovators dedicated to helping our clients seize the future."

To support Splash's mission to Unleash Creativity around the globe, the expanding company continues to seek out dynamic individuals driven to innovate and collaborate with the world's best. To learn more about open positions across its network of offices in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East, please visit http://bit.ly/SplashWW.

About Splash Worldwide

Splash Worldwide (https://www.splashworldwide.com) is a creative technology company that unleashes creativity for everyone, everywhere. With multi-disciplinary insight, creative, production, technology, consulting and innovation teams, we collaborate with clients to create impactful content and distribute it within the right ecosystems. Our offices in London, New York, Los Angeles, Portland, Amsterdam, Dubai, Singapore and Kiev serve the world's largest brands and bridge the gap from concept to delivery.

