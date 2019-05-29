As per 4 June 2019 the face value of the shares in NeuroSearch A/S will be changed and consequently the ISIN will be changed. Last day of trading shares of DKK 1 each in NeuroSearch (ISIN DK0010224666) will be 3 June 2019. ISIN: DK0010224666 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- New ISIN: DK0061141215 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: NeuroSearch ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 24,553,947 shares of DKK 1 each (DKK 24,553,947) ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 1,227,697 shares of DKK 20 each (DKK 24,553,947) ----------------------------------------------------------------------- New face value: DKK 20 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: NEUR ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID 3476 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- For yderligere information kontakt: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tlf. 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=727148