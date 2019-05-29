Mynaric is transitioning from a technology company delivering one-off prototypes to delivering reliable product suitable for multiple customers. It remains broadly on track for commercial roll-out in the airborne sector during FY19 and the space sector during FY20, thus positioning it as a key supplier to the mega-constellations of satellites and aerial platforms under development. Consensus estimates have been cut to reflect a more prudent view of delivery volumes.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...