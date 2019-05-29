Allied Wallet, a global FinTech company offering various payment solutions in 196 countries, and its CEO Andy Khawaja were recently recognized as one of the 'Most Prominent Tech Companies of 2019' by Business Sight Media.

Allied Wallet and CEO Andy Khawaja recognized by Business Sight Media. (Photo: Business Wire)

Allied Wallet and its leading CEO are featured on Business Sight Media's website in an article that discusses how technology is changing the way we live, the way we earn money, and the way we spend money.

As technology continues to change the way people shop, pay bills, and even send money to friends and family, it's important that new features and functionalities are added to increase not only capabilities but security as well.

Allied Wallet has been leading the industry in innovation, introducing more payment options in new regions than any other payment services company. They have spent over a decade establishing themselves as a convenient, low-cost, secure option for payment services.

With their leading NextGen Payment Gateway, they offer varying payment options for online business owners and consumers alike to accept payments, spend, or send money safely and securely.

"It's always been our goal to connect more buyers and sellers. Digital payments are the new standard. We want to continue innovating the standard and take digital payments to the next level of functionality and security," said CEO Andy Khawaja.

Business Sight Media called Dr. Khawaja "a man of persistence and resilience," adding that he "knows how to overcome challenges that emerge in the path to success."

Week after week, Allied Wallet has been in the news for new features they have added to their services. They are continually ranked as one of the fastest growing companies in the world, and they seem more and more eager to show the world what they will bring to the FinTech world.

