With the following Nasdaq Riga informs that on May 29, 2019 it has received announcement from AS "Brivais vilnis" shareholder, mandatory takeover bid announcer SIA "MUSU INVESTICIJU FONDS" on takeover bid results. SIA "MUSU INVESTICIJU FONDS" after the mandatory takeover bid will own 3 019 295 shares or 97.41%. Full announcement in Latvian attached.