Notice of 1Q 2019 IFRS results and management conference call May 29, 2019. Moscow, Russia. PJSC RusHydro (ticker symbol: MOEX, LSE: HYDR; OTCQX: RSHYY) announces that it will publish its condensed consolidated interim unaudited financial information prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) for the first quarter of 2019 on Thursday, June 6, 2019. The results will be published after 14.00 (Moscow time). The management will host a conference call along with a web-cast on the results at 16.00 Moscow time (14:00 London time). The call will be in English. DIAL-IN DETAILS United Kingdom +44 2071943759 United Kingdom 08003766183 United States +1 844 286 0643 United States +1 646 722 4916 Russia +7 495 646 9315 Russia 88005009863 CONFERENCE ID: PIN: 10831809# Please dial 10-15 minutes prior to the scheduled time of the call. Playback is available for 7 days since the date of the conference call at the following numbers: United Kingdom +44 (0) 20 33 64 51 47 Russia +7 495 249 1671 US and Canada +1 646 722 4969 PLAYBACK ID: 418855186# About RusHydro RusHydro Group is one of Russia's largest generating companies. RusHydro is the leading producer of renewable energy in Russia with over 400 generating facilities in Russia and abroad. The company also manages a number of R&D, engineering and electricity retail companies. Group's thermal assets are operated by subsidiary - RAO Energy System of East in the Far East of Russia. Total electricity generation capacity of the Group is 39.4 GW, heat capacity - 18.9 thousand GCal/h. Russian Federation owns 60.56% in RusHydro, the rest is held by other institutional and individual shareholders (over 360,000). The company's stock is traded on the MICEX and RTS stock exchanges, and included in MSCI EM - MSCI Russia indexes. Company's GDRs in the IOB section of LSE, ADRs - in OTCQX. For more information: Investor Relations Department Tel. +7 (495) 122 0505 ext. 1607, 1319, 1304 ir@rushydro.ru The information in this press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of RusHydro. You can identify forward looking statements by terms such as "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "will," "could," "may" or "might," the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. We wish to caution you that these statements are only predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially from these statements. We do not intend to update these statements to reflect events and circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Many factors could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements, including, among others, general economic conditions, our competitive environment, risks associated with operating in Russia, rapid technological and market change in our industries, as well as many other risks specifically related to RusHydro and its operations.

