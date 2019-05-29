Pöyry Oyj: Pöyry awarded engineering, procurement and construction management (EPCM) services assignment for production expansion project of Klabin, Brazil

New expansion cycle will increase the company's production capacity by 920,000 tons of kraftliner paper per year

Pöyry Plc Press Release 29 May 2019 at 13.00 (EEST)

Klabin, the largest producer and exporter of packaging paper in Brazil, has awarded Pöyry with an EPCM (Engineering, procurement and construction management) assignment to develop the BOP (Balance of Plant) for the first phase of the PUMA II project. The services include the detail engineering of all disciplines, procurement and construction management services of the complementary plants and interconnections between process islands.

For Klabin's Director of Industrial Technology, Innovation, Sustainability and Pulp Business, Francisco Razzolini the reason for choosing Pöyry is mainly due to its ability to generate innovative solutions through its highly qualified teams.

The Puma II Project is the largest investment in Klabin's history, estimated at R$ 9.1 billion, and comprises the construction of two kraftliner paper machines, with integrated pulp production, which will increase the paper production capacity of the company by 920,000 tons per year. The works will start in the second quarter of 2019 and its installation will take place in two stages, with a duration time of 24 months each.

Pöyry has been involved with the Puma II Project since the beginning and was responsible for the Conceptual Study, Basic Engineering and Investment Estimate. According to Fábio Bellotti da Fonseca, president of Pöyry in Brazil, this agreement reinforces Pöyry's position as a world leader in consulting and engineering in pulp and paper, and reflects the long-standing trust and co-operation established with Klabin.

The value of the order is not disclosed.

About Klabin

Klabin is the largest producer and exporter of packaging paper in Brazil, the only company in the country to offer the market a solution in short fiber pulp, long fiber and fluff pulp and a leader in the markets for corrugated packaging and industrial bags. Founded in 1899, it has 17 industrial units in Brazil and one in Argentina.

The entire management of the company is oriented to Sustainable Development, seeking integrated and responsible growth, which combines profitability, social development and environmental commitment. Since 2014, Klabin has been integrating the Business Sustainability Index (ISE) of B3. It is also a signatory to the UN Global Compact and the National Pact for the Eradication of Slave Labor, seeking suppliers and business partners who follow the same values of ethics, transparency and respect for the principles of sustainability.